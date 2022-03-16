The citywide gastronomy gala will be back in May…

Foodies, get excited: the citywide Dubai Food Festival is returning for 2022. The culinary extravaganza will take place from May 2, 2022 to May 15, 2022, inviting residents and visitors to explore the best of Dubai’s drinking and dining scene across two weeks of top events.

Although we don’t have many details yet, we do know that some of our favourite activations from previous years are back. During Dubai Restaurant Week, you’ll be able to sample set menus from some of the city’s top restaurants for a fraction of the usual price. With restaurants across the city celebrating cuisines from around the world taking part, it’s the perfect opportunity to tick off some of your bucket list foodie haunts.

Immersive Foodie Experiences will also be back for a fourth edition in May 2022, with bespoke experiences designed to offer a unique insight in Dubai’s dining dynamism. In previous years, culinary workshops, masterclasses with top chefs and themed tours have all formed part of the Foodie Experiences calendar, so we can’t wait to see what’s in store for 2022.

Dubai Food Festival is also the perfect opportunity to discover some of the city’s best hidden gems, with the spotlight firmly shinning on the unique and homegrown foodie treasures.

Considering the time of year, it’s unlikely that Taste of Dubai, formerly a major part of the Dubai Food Festival calendar, will be returning this time.

visitdubai.com