The ever-popular café concept opens its sixth branch in the UAE…

We love a visit to tashas. For the Instagrammable interiors, for the always-friendly team, for the pretty lattes, and for one of the city’s finest French toasts…

And now there’s a new branch of the cult lifestyle café concept to check-out, as tashas has just opened in Mirdif. The sixth branch of tashas in the UAE promises to be a home away from home for the local community. Designed in deep chocolate and creamy shades, the aesthetic is reflective of a warm cup of coffee – just like the original in Johannesburg.

Clotted cream tiles contrast with dark wooden panelling and ornate and rattan vases and pots, each filled with lush greeney. Light ceramics, distressed woods and a foliage-lined terrace give a welcoming, earthy feel to the space. Inside, a whimsical installation by paper artist Elonah O’ Neil dominates the ceiling, while outside, a handful of tables are shaded by signature cream parasols for those looking to dine alfresco.

The all-day menu features both an array of healthy and indulgent options, ideal for those looking to eat well during the week and treat themselves on weekends. As is customary, there’s a menu of classic favourites you’ll find at all tashas branches across the city, as well as a new selection of signature dishes divised especially for the Mirdif outpost.

Inspired by the growing expat community of this location, highlights include dishes such as salmon rosti waffles, crab mac & cheese and decadent vegan options such as the green veg shakshuka. There’s also an expansive collection of signature milkshakes, which includes a new Acai Bomb, made with organic acai and topped with freeze-dried raspberries.

The new tashas Mirdif joins a collection of four other venues in Dubai, with the boutique café concept also found in Marina Mall, Al Jalila, Al Barsha and The Galleria, Al Wasl.