Sponsored: The Royal majlis returns with a traditional buffet, shisha and stunning views…

With Ramadan fast approaching, you might already be dreaming of the iftar feasts that come with this special time of year.

This year, Emirates Golf Club invites you to celebrate the season of togetherness with the Royal Iftar, taking place at the exclusive Royal Majlis. Set deep amongst the greenery of the famed Emirates Golf Club, it’s a stunning setting surrounded by majestic views of the Dubai Marina skyline, where families, colleagues and friends can gather for a regal feast.

Available daily throughout Ramadan from sunset, a buffet of traditional iftar dishes starts with a broad range of fresh salads, then moves to seasonal mains such as grilled meats and seafood, concluding with a selection of delicious desserts. It’s all washed down with refreshing glasses of water and Ramadan juices, with shisha available upon request.

The Royal Majlis is rarely accessible to the public and normally reserved for private occasions, so it’s the perfect opportunity to get an exclusive look inside. Built in 1988, The Royal Majlis pays similar architectural homage to the Bedouin-style tent which echoes the iconic structure of the main clubhouse – and as such is a fitting setting for this year’s Ramadan festivities.

Iftar is available each evening during Ramadan until 11pm, priced at Dhs185 per person for adults and Dhs85 for children aged five to 11. Children under 4 eat for free. Co

There’s also an incentive for group bookings, and every table of 10 purchased comes with two complimentary iftars. Complimentary valet is also available.

The Royal Majlis, Emirates Golf Club, daily sunset to 11pm throughout Ramadan, Dhs185 adults, Dhs85 children aged 5 to 11, free for under 4s. Tel: (0)4 417 9999, dubaigolf.com/ramadan