Get your Japanese pizza fix by the beach…

For many years, Dubai residents have flocked to Dubai Design District to get their fix of modern Japanese street food from Akiba Dori. Then the popular restaurant opened a branch in the capital, allowing Abu Dhabi’s foodies to get a taste. Now though, those who live around Dubai Marina and JBR can get a fix closer to home.

Akiba Dori will be opening its third UAE branch in The Pavilion, a new licensed dining concepts on the busy beachfront of JBR. Paying tribute to the style and lights of the Akihabara district in Tokyo, Akiba Dori’s signature neon lights and synth-wave meets hip-hop soundtrack will be prominent features in the new venue.

Guests can expect to find Akiba Dori’s signature street food and pizza, including a selection of new numbers, such as the salmon ceviche and tuna tartare, Akiba rock shrimps glazed with Akiba’s secret spicy mayo sauce. Mains include chicken katsu curry and Tokyo-style pizza with Neapolitan toppings, while a highlight on the desserts menu will be the lotus cheesecake.

The space has been designed with a rich red and gold colour palette complemented by plush wood furniture and marble tables. A central bar will present a one of a kind space for the JBR venue, finished with a pretty oriental pattern.

Samer Hamadeh, founder of Akiba Dori commented: “Ever since Stereo Arcade, JBR has been a special place to me and I always felt ‘The Beach’ was missing that nightlife vibe. I think we’re about to bring that effect into the mix, along with our five amazing neighbours at the Pavilion. JBR is in for a real treat, that’s a promise.”

Akiba Dori, The Pavilion, JBR, daily 12pm onwards, opens March 30. @akibadori

Images: Provided