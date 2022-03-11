Sponsored: The whole family will enjoy this event…

Dubai International Boat Show takes place this weekend and there are so many reasons for you to head down and check it out with the entire family.

It’s the largest boat show in the region taking place at Dubai’s cool new neighbourhood Dubai Harbour from March 9 to 13.

Besides boat launches, the unveiling of new yachts, luxurious marine vessels, boats for all marine enthusiasts, there will also be entertainment, great food, shopping and other ways families will enjoy over the weekend.

Entertainment and must-see displays

Besides some cool looking boats, there is a promenade where you will get to see some of the rarest supercars including Lamborghini Veneno (one of only three in the world) and McLaren Elva on display.

No event in Dubai is ever complete without music and you will hear tunes from resident DJs, live acts, bands and even a drummer who incorporates water in his set at the event.

Additionally, you will get to see some next level thrilling water stunts performed at the Flyboard Competition during the event.

Activities

Don’t forget to pack your sunscreen, towels and probably a spare set of clothes as there are plenty of water-based activities you can enjoy at the event. The list includes kayaking, paddle boarding, scuba diving and much more. The best news? It’s completely free to enjoy.

Food

For a laidback experience as you dine, head to an oyster and bubbles night at the VIP lounge by Tanishq – an Indian jewellery brand at the specially curated VIP lounge. For a more upbeat environment, Nikki Beach is hosting a pop up at the venue where you can relax and indulge.

Oh, and remember the sports car promenade we spoke about? The G-wagon here has been converted into a coffee shop where you can enjoy a cuppa to keep you going.

For more information and details, head to boatshowdubai.com

Images: Supplied