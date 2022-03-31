On March 30, we returned to the glittering Dubai Media City Amphitheatre, gathering together more than 900 of the industry’s power players for a dazzling ceremony to crown the What’s On Awards Dubai winners for 2022. It’s a pretty big deal (even if we say so ourselves), widely recognised as the region’s most important leisure and entertainment awards. Making our long-awaited return to Dubai Media City for the first time since 2019, we dished out awards to 48 winners, and 27 outlets that were placed as highly commended, honouring the emirate’s most elite places to eat, and have fun. Check out the photos of the highly commended winners below.
Highly Commended Afternoon Tea | Al Fayrooz Lounge, Jumeirah Al Qasr
Highly Commended Alfresco Restaurant | Shimmers, Jumeirah Mina A Salam
Highly Commended Asian Restaurant | SHI Restaurant
Highly Commended Attraction | Aura Skypool
Highly Commended Bar | The Penthouse, FIVE Palm Jumeirah
Highly Commended Brunch | The Naughty Noodles Brunch at Maiden Shanghai, FIVE Palm Jumeirah
Highly Commended Burger | Slaw
Highly Commended Business Lunch | ROKA Dubai
Highly Commended Cafe | Lana Lusa
Highly Commended Concert, Show or Festival | Martin Garrix Live in Dubai, Coca-Cola Arena
Highly Commended Daycation | Bla Bla Dubai
Highly Commended Delivery Service | Here-O Donuts
Highly Commended European Restaurant | The MAINE Land Brasserie
Highly Commended Expo Food Concept | Tiaki, New Zealand Pavilion
Highly Commended French Restaurant | La Cantine du Faubourg
