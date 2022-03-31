On March 30, we returned to the glittering Dubai Media City Amphitheatre, gathering together more than 900 of the industry’s power players for a dazzling ceremony to crown the What’s On Awards Dubai winners for 2022. It’s a pretty big deal (even if we say so ourselves), widely recognised as the region’s most important leisure and entertainment awards. Making our long-awaited return to Dubai Media City for the first time since 2019, we dished out awards to 48 winners, and 27 outlets that were placed as highly commended, honouring the emirate’s most elite places to eat, and have fun. Check out the photos of the highly commended winners below.

3 of 12