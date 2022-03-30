This is the future of Dubai…

Soon you will be able to hail a driverless taxi in Dubai. Last year, Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) revealed that self-driving taxis will be trialled in the city by the end of 2022 with an aim for an official launch targeting 2023. The news was reiterated at the World Government Summit 2022 on March 29, 2022.

The strategy was launched by HH Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai. Sheikh Mohammed’s vision is to convert 25 per cent of transportation trips in Dubai to driverless trips by 2030. The launch is in keeping with Dubai’s future plans and in line with the city’s autonomous driving strategy.

An agreement was signed with American business Cruise Company to provide the vehicles. It makes Dubai the first city outside of the United States of America where Cruise commercially operates these vehicles.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by هيئة الطرق والمواصلات، دبي (@rta_dubai)

Operations according to an Instagram post shared by RTA states that operations will start at the end of 2023 with the aim of reaching 4,000 taxis by 2030.

You might also like Dubai Metro to run for 24 hours on last day of Expo 2020

The move aims to make Dubai the world’s leading city in smart sustainable mobility.

State-of-the-art stuff

The vehicles will be equipped with 80 sensors, cameras and LiDAR systems – light detection and ranging (laser scanning technology) to monitor road conditions, and controls to avoid collision with any objects – even those the human eye cannot see.

In a statement issued last year HE Mattar Al Tayer, Director-General, Chairman of the Board of Executive Directors of RTA stated, ‘Human errors are responsible for more than 90 per cent of accidents. Autonomous vehicles are environmentally-friendly electric vehicles and can serve considerable numbers of customers, particularly senior citizens, residents and people of determination.’

We can’t wait to see these driverless cars in action!

Images: RTA