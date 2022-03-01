The entrepreneur has the number one business podcast…

‘An Evening with Steven Bartlett & Guests’ is coming to Dubai Opera on Wednesday March 2, and offer Dubai residents a chance to ask Steven questions live on the night. The show will be presented by Motivate Talent, part of Motivate Media Group.

Steven Bartlett is an entrepreneur, author, podcaster and most-recently, a ‘dragon’ on hit BBC show Dragons’ Den. His weekly podcast The Diary of a CEO is the number one podcast in its category, and regularly tops the overall charts, giving insights into the side of business that CEOs don’t normally show.

He interviews top entrepreneurs, celebrities and investors, delving into their life and uncovering truths about their success, failures and mental health. He also has a live tour where he travels around cities in the UK, speaking to sold out arenas.

As founder of the social media marketing agency, Social Chain, Bartlett went from running the company in his Manchester bedroom, to building one of the world’s most influential social media companies at just 21 years old, and taking the company public with a current market valuation of over $600m. Then he quit. His debut book Happy Sexy Millionaire which is a Sunday Times bestseller, and offered readers an insight into his rise to success within the business world, and the lessons he picked up along the way.

Tickets start at Dhs250, with Gold available at Dhs500, Platinum at Dhs700 and VIP tickets from Dhs900. You can book your ticket at Dubai Opera and Platinumlist. Proof of vaccination is not required for this performance.

An Evening with Steven Bartlett & Guests, Dubai Opera, Wednesday March 2, 8pm, from Dhs250. dubaiopera.com