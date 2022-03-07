The huge resort features 325 rooms and suites…

Looking for a staycation break this month? For those who like to be the first to check out a new property, add Taj Exotica Resort & Spa, The Palm, Dubai to your list. The elegant resort features 325 rooms and suites, as well as five dining outlets and a huge outdoor pool and private beach.

The new hotel opened its doors on Palm Jumeirah on March 1, however the official opening is today, March 7. Guests can book in now for staycations, or to sample one of the restaurants, which include British pub Roaring Rabbit, high-end Indian restaurant Varq, Morrocan rooftop bar Raia and beachside bistro The Coast. Guests can also enjoy the all-day dining restaurant, Palm Kitchen.

A natural spa called Jiva, inspired by traditional Indian healing techniques, features treatments including Ayurveda, Indian therapies, yoga, meditation and more. A stretch of private beach provides sanctuary under the sun, while the longest pool on Palm Jumeirah offers a refreshing place to cool off this summer.

A number of room styles are available, starting with a luxury resort view room (from Dhs1,105 per night), a luxury sea view room (from Dhs1,254 per night), luxury family sea view room (from Dhs1,360 per night), Exotica sea view room with Club Lounge access (from Dhs1,712 per night), luxury suite sea view (from Dhs2,020 per night), grand luxury suite sea view with open jacuzzi (from Dhs4,268 per night) and two bedroom grand luxury suite sea view (from Dhs4884 per night) – prices are subject to taxes.