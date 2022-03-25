Sponsored: A distinguished Abu Dhabi dining double…

Le Meridien Village holds a special place in the hearts of Abu Dhabi’s discerning dining public. Home to iconic venues, wild promotions, and some genuinely impressive cuisine.

And now after a comprehensive makeover, the Village has emerged as an even more attractive proposition for your merry-making consideration. The Captain’s Arms has been extended and given a fresh coat of razzle dazzle, whilst brand new beachside restaurant and lounge, Mykonos is one of the city’s most talked about new attractions.

And in line with the grand UAE tradition of triple A brunching, they offer a pair of gastronomically distinct, character-filled, hugely entertaining, brunches.

Mykonos Friday Night Brunch (available after Ramadan)

Mykonos sits on a charming and serene beachfront setting, with lavishly appointed interiors and expansive outdoor seating. And if you choose to kick the weekend off here, their Friday night brunch is placed to provide the perfect spot for sundowners.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mykonos Abu Dhabi (@mykonosabudhabi)

From 7pm you’re invited to enjoy three hours of bottomless beverages; a modern international feast featuring creative sushi rolls, healthy salads and fresh cuts straight from the barbecue; and a dazzling itinerary of live entertainment. This really is the most sophisticated sort of soiree.

Dhs299, choose your three hour spot between 7pm and midnight, every friday (after Ramadan). @mykonosabudhabi

The Captain’s Saturday Brunch

Available from just Dhs189 (or Dhs289 for bubbles package) this brunch is the latest incarnation of a dining dynasty.

The captain runs a tight ship when it comes to hospitality, so you’re free to pile your plate high with prime meat fresh from the grill, a tsunami of seafood options, tender joints of roast beef, big ol’ signature burgers, pan-Asian street eats, and a spectacular collection of desserts.

There’s live musical entertainment throughout the afternoon, plenty of space for alfresco fun times, and all of that legendary Captain’s atmosphere.

From Dhs189, 1pm to 4pm every Saturday. @lemeridienvillage

Le Meridien, Tourist Club Area, Abu Dhabi Corniche. Tel: (02) 644 6666, @lemeridienabudhabi

Images: Provided