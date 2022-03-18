UFC 281 will take place at Etihad Arena…

Abu Dhabi has proven to be a pretty formidable contender when it comes to hosting MMA events. Earning its stripes through the colossal clashes of Fight Island, while showcasing talent such as sporting GOAT Khabib, and Conor McGregor.

It’s an octagon dynasty that’s now set to continue with UFC281 coming back to the Etihad Arena later this year. Taking place on October 22, this fight night will represent the 17th UFC event in Abu Dhabi, the first being UFC 112: INVINCIBLE all the way back in April 2010, back in the pre-PCR era.

Tickets aren’t on sale yet, but fight fans are encouraged to register their interest on the visitabudhabi website, for early access.

You’ll also be among the first to learn about the events making up Showdown Week (which has in the past included performances from talent such as the Red Hot Chilli Peppers).

In addition to huge concerts, we know that Showdown Week 2022 will also include workshops, pool parties and city-wide activations.

Talking about the announcement, UFC President Dana White said: “I can’t wait to bring another event back to Abu Dhabi”.

“Every time we go there the events get bigger and better, and this year we are going all out and bringing back Abu Dhabi Showdown Week in addition to more incredible fights. Fans are not going to want to miss this one.”

We couldn’t agree more Dana.

Fatima Al Baloushi, Acting Director of Abu Dhabi Events Bureau, at the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi), has this to say: “UFC and Abu Dhabi Showdown Week are massively popular and almost permanent fixtures on our Abu Dhabi Calendar.”

We strive to deliver the world’s best fighters and we are excited to bring yet another thrilling title bout to Abu Dhabi in October. We look forward to welcoming fans from around the world and showing them why Abu Dhabi is the ultimate UFC destination.”

Images: Provided