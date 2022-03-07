Win: A room for two at Lock In Radisson Resort Ras Al Khaimah, Marjan Island
Win a staycay with zero to pay…
The epic What’s On Lock In is set to take place this weekend from Saturday, March 12 to 13, at the newly opened Radisson Resort Ras Al Khaimah Al Marjan Island.
It’s an adults-only holiday weekend bundle that includes free pampering for boys and girls, a huge brunch, a beach BBQ, breakfast, watersports and more, all for just Dhs699 per couple.
If you want to try your luck in winning a room to enjoy this cool staycation, this is the competition for you.
We have one room to give away and if you want it to be yours, enter your details in the form below now…
Want to win? All you have to do is fill in the form below before Wednesday, March 9, 2022
*Please note this competition is no longer valid after March 9, 2022
