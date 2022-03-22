Missed out first time around? Set your alarm…

The next FIFA World Cup kicks of later this year in Qatar, and if you missed out on tickets first time around, ticket sales are set to reopen again tomorrow, Wednesday March 23.

Ticket sales will open at 1pm Doha time (that’s 2pm in the UAE), and tickets will be available until 1pm UAE time on Tuesday March 29.

You’ll need to be quick, as all tickets are allocated on a first come, first served basis, subject to availability. All successfully purchased tickets will be confirmed immediately to the ticket applicants.

Tickets start from QAR250 (Dhs251) for the group stage matches, which will run from November 21 until December 2. So far, 15 out of 32 teams have qualified, and the team selection for each group won’t happen until early April.

After the group stages, football fans can book tickets for the Round of 16 – which runs from December 3 to 6, for which match tickets are priced from QAR350 (Dhs351). Then, it’s the quarter finals on December 9 and 10; semi finals on December 13 and 14, and the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 final will take place on December 18, for which ticket prices range from QAR2,200 (Dhs2,204) to QAR5,850 (Dhs 5,862).

There are cheaper tickets, market as Category 4 Tickets, but these are only available for Qatari residents.

Visa is the preferred payment solution of the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022, meaning you’ll need a Visa card to purchase your tickets.

fifa.com/tickets

Image: FIFA