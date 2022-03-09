It’s part of two new marine lines launched by RTA…

Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has announced the launch of two new marine transport lines, to assist tourist and residents in exploring the city by water.

The first of the two is a Dhs5 boat ride that travels between Dubai Marina and Bluewaters Island. The station is located close to Dubai Marina Mall and runs throughout the evening, every day. The service operates from Monday to Friday from 4.50pm to 11.25pm and during the weekends (Saturday and Sunday) from 4.10pm to 11.45pm.

The second line is just Dhs2 per fare, and connects the residential areas at the Dubai Creek Marina (Creek Harbour Station), with Dubai Festival City. This service is only available during weekends (Saturday and Sunday) from 4pm to 11.55pm.

#RTA has launched two marine transport lines to coincide with the opening of the latest tourist destinations and residential communities in Dubai. https://t.co/6pqh6VJiSN pic.twitter.com/KYpFxIynQr — RTA (@rta_dubai) March 9, 2022

Another line is planned to launch soon, which will link Souk Al Marfa on Deira Island with Dubai Creek through the ferry and traditional abras. The projects are part of the Marine Transport Master Plan 2020-2030, which aims to serve residential communities and development projects with a sea view.

Tickets can be purchased from the RTA kiosk stations, via the RTA app or on the RTA website.

Image: RTA