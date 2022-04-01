Including licensing of Ramadan tents…

The Abu Dhabi Emergency, Crisis and Disasters Committee has issued a series of guidelines for Ramadan activities during the Holy Month, expected to begin this weekend.

Many of the announced measures are just a continuation of the best practise in place now, including social distancing, paying by contactless means, using online gifting services, wearing safety equipment and limiting capacities at private events.

Abu Dhabi Emergency, Crisis and Disasters Committee, in collaboration with @DoHSocial and @adphc_ae, has approved precautionary measures for the Holy Month of Ramadan, covering religious and social activities, to protect public health and the safety of all community members. pic.twitter.com/rJixMa5Pl6 — مكتب أبوظبي الإعلامي (@admediaoffice) March 31, 2022

There were some important new rules though. For example, Ramadan tents are restricted to those operated bt “government and licensed entitees”. Those that have recently tested positive for Covid-19 are advised to seek a doctor’s advice before fasting and there was a reminder for people to bring their own personal prayer mats to the mosque.

Ramadan is a time when Muslims around the world abstain from eating, drinking and smoking between sunrise and sunset. Non-Muslims as well are obliged to respect the fasting practices in public, so if you do have to leave the house for any reason during the day, please ensure you refrain from any of the above activities.Ramadan marks the time when the Qur’an was first revealed to the Prophet Mohammed (PBUH).

Traditionally, extra tarawih prayers are performed throughout Ramadan and each evening 1/30th of the holy book is recited.Fasting is one of the five pillars of Islam, which are the foundation of the religion.

The pillars are the framework by which Muslims everywhere live, and Ramadan is considered the holiest time in the Islamic calendar. It is a time for prayer, reflection and religious devotion, to cleanse past sins and to focus on Allah through good deeds.

Images: Getty