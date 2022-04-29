Pass Go and proceed directly to free parking…

So that you and your family can make the most of the Eid holiday, parking in the capital’s Mawaqif parking bays will be free from Friday, April 29, 2022 until 7.59am on Saturday, May 7, 2022.

مواعيد خدماتنا خلال عطلة عيد الفطر المبارك، كل عام وأنتم بخير. Our Services During Eid Al Fitr.

Eid Mubarak. pic.twitter.com/WlJDNSJFg6 — “ITC” مركز النقل المتكامل (@ITCAbuDhabi) April 29, 2022

For whom the Darb tolls

The suspension of Darb charges, that is the toll that is usually collected from charging gates on several of the city’s bridges, will also begin on the morning of April 29, 2022 and finish on the morning of Saturday, May 7, 2022. From then on charges will return to the usual peak hours of between 7am to 9am, and from 5pm to 7pm.

Customer Happiness Centres

Will be closed from Saturday April 30, 2022 until Monday May 9, 2022.

Public transport

Buses will continue to run on their regular day-appropriate schedule, but with an increased number of services over the full festive period. You can find the full timetable on the itc.gov.ae website. Ferries will also continue to run on their standard schedules. You can find the full timetable on the itc.gov.ae website.

Handy Helplines

DMT Service Support Centre: (800) 850

Taxi Service Call Centre: (600) 53 53 53

