New update just droppped…

Abu Dhabi’s Darb app was already a pretty handy piece of kit for motorists in the capital, letting you top-up for toll payments, pay fines and even apply for parking permits, but a recent update has made it even more handy.

Yep, you can now pay for Mawaqif parking on the app — directly out of the virtual wallet. Both Standard (blue and black marked curbs, Dhs2 per hour) and Premium (blue and white marked curbs, Dhs3 per hour) parking bays, immediately.

The Darb app is available on Apple and Google Play stores.

Just a reminder that the Mawaqif paid parking window is operating over its normal daily time period during Ramadan. Those hours are Saturday to Thursday between 8am and midnight. Fridays and public holidays are currently still free.

You can still pay for your parking via tickets from the conveniently located Mawaqif machines adjacent to parking bays. Or by SMS using the following format.

Developed by @AbuDhabiDMT’s Integrated Transport Centre, Mawaqif parking fee payments can now be paid through the Darb mobile app, advancing smart services #inAbuDhabi. Once the app is updated, customers can pay for parking and use their e-wallet to pay public parking fees. pic.twitter.com/8cKL0PMkz7 — مكتب أبوظبي الإعلامي (@admediaoffice) April 15, 2022

How to pay for Mawaqif parking in Abu Dhabi with an SMS (text message)

Open a new text message ‘to’ the number: 3009

You’ll need to then send your car information, the length of time you want to park for and whether, the bay in which you’ve parked is a standard (blue and black marked curbs) or premium (blue and white marked curbs) space. You do not need to specify which geographical location you are parking in, the charges are not restricted to individual areas.

The information must be sent in the following way: [City and plate code] space [registration plate number] space [S or P for standard or premium] space [duration in hours].

So someone wanting to park an Abu Dhabi registered vehicle with a plate code of 3, and plate number of 12345, in a standard bay for two hours would need to type:

AUH5 12345 S 2

If you experience any issues, you’re directed to call 800 3009.

