The Mediterranean venue is back with a new look…

Palm Jumeirah is prime real estate for alfresco restaurants, offering the best mix of skyline and sea views, breezy weather and toes-in-the-sand dining. Which is why we were sad to see pretty beachside spot Villamore close its doors in 2020. Our hopes have been answered, however, as the Mediterranean restaurant is back – and it’s found a new location.

Formerly in Kempinski Emerald Palace (now Raffles The Palm), the new venue can be found close by in Kempinski Hotel & Residences Palm Jumeirah. Open daily for lunch and dinner, the new 225-seat venue offers both indoor and outdoor seating, with views across the vista.

Headed up by Chef Silvio Carro, the menu includes highlights such as pappardelle ripiena, ajo blanco and black Angus beef with foie gras and crispy onion. “It gives me immense pride to see all our hard work come to life with the launch of Villamore,” said Chef Silvio.”I’ve always loved experimenting with classic Mediterranean cuisine, and every Villamore dish is brought to life by unique preparation and modernistic presentation.”

The space is bright and airy, with sun-baked seating and classic blue and white striped cushions; crystal blue water views against the powdery white beach; and rustic wooden finishings to give a warm, inviting feel to the space.

Villamore, Kempinski Hotel & Residences Palm Jumeirah, daily Lunch: 12pm to 7pm, Dinner: 7pm to 11.30pm. Tel: (0)4 444 2000, fbreservation.thepalm@kempinski.com

Image: Provided