Sponsored: Step into a Day Dream at W Dubai – The Palm…



W Dubai – The Palm is a luxury beach hotel located on the Palm Jumeirah – not only is it one of the UAE’s coolest hotels, but it has returned with its popular Stellar Staycation and Day Dream – Daycation offer.

At W Dubai – The Palm, book the Stellar Staycation package and get ready to swoon over the Insta-worthy views of Dubai. Great for the gram, it overlooks the city’s skyline and the Arabian Gulf.

While you are on your staycay, you can take advantage of special offers – 25% off on meals across a range of restaurants and bars, anyone? If you have little ones under the age of 12, they can also stay and dine for free, and access the hotel’s fun Games Room.

The five-star hotel boasts restaurants from celebrity chefs including Massimo Bottura’s Torno Subito, which is a throwback to 1960s Italian Riviera, and Akira Back, which combines Japanese and Korean flavours.

Head to WET Deck from 3pm to 5pm for buy one get one free on drinks or to Sobe from 5pm to 7pm and enjoy selected beverages from Dhs35. And, when you book a night’s stay at the hotel, two adults can indulge in a breakfast buffet at LIV restaurant.

If you want to have the full relaxation experience, book yourself in W Dubai – The Palm’s AWAY Spa and enjoy 25% off on selected massages.

The Day Dream – Daycation offer is just as impressive. Designed for two and from Dhs584, you can access a Wonderful Room from 10am to 8pm. And, as it comes with complimentary WiFi, so you can keep up to date with your mates and messages.

The fun doesn’t stop there – it also includes Dhs200 food and beverage credit that can be used at LIV or WET Deck, 25% off massages at AWAY Spa and access to WET pool and their private beach. Staycay or daycay, you’ll have a fabulous time at W Dubai – The Palm.

Book in advance.

W Dubai – The Palm, West Crescent, Palm Jumeirah, Dubai. wdubaithepalm.com. Tel: (04) 245 5555. Email: wpalmreservations@whotels.com. Book online with the promo code LPR: marriott.com/offers