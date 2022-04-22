Sponsored Content: Unlock cool deals with the More Cravings by Marriott Bonvoy™ app…

Picking an iftar or suhoor has got a whole lot easier in the UAE, thanks to the More Cravings dining app. Whether you’re after a special restaurant or special offer, including buy one, get one free on iftars or suhoors, then you’ll be pleased to hear that this app is packed with delicious deals.

The More Cravings app showcases highly acclaimed restaurants across the UAE, and also includes lunch and dinner deals.

Take your pick from amazing deals at Garage at W Abu Dhabi – Yas Island, Arjwan at Sheraton Sharjah Beach Resort & Spa, Olea at The St. Regis Saadiyat Island Resort, Abu Dhabi or Olival, Eatery & Bar at Habtoor Grand Resort, Autograph Collection and more.

Whether you’re craving a certain cuisine or in the mood to try something new, the More Cravings app has it all at your fingertips. If you’ve got specific requirements, you can break down your preferences through the app.

Whether you’re after a set location, food or even have a dietary requirement, the app is here to help. Once you’ve made your decision, you can reserve your table through the app.

On top of that, if you’re a Marriott Bonvoy® member – it’s free to join, so sign up – you can earn or redeem points on offers in the participating venues.

It’s simple: download the app, then SHAKE the app and find the best Ramadan deals around you.

For more information: morecravings.com/en/offers/ramadan-delights-uae. Download app: qrco.de/morecravings-app-download

Images: Provided