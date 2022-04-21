You will be able to watch it in May…

The Government of Dubai Media Office has announced the launch of a documentary in partnership with Discovery titled Covid-19: Dubai. The two-part documentary chronicles Dubai’s journey in combating Covid-19.

Each documentary is 45-minutes long and highlights the health measures Dubai put in place which helped contain the spread of the virus and limit its impact on the community. It was filmed and produced in Dubai and will air exclusively on Discovery in UAE on May 7 and May 14 at 10pm. It will also be available from mid-May on discovery+ on Jawwy TV and Starzplay.

Check out the trailer below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by DubaiMediaOffice (@dubaimediaoffice)

The documentary will include conversations with our frontline heroes who as we all know, went above and beyond their duty to protect the health and safety of the community. We will also follow the lives of home-schooled children and their parents during the time, the highs and lows of the business community as Dubai (and the rest of the world) tackled the crisis.

The documentary will also show viewers a closer look at some of the stories from a diverse selection of Dubai residents, and how they adjusted to the ‘new normal’ and faced the challenges thrown at them.

Her Excellency Mona Al Marri, Director-General of the Government of Dubai Media Office said, ‘We are pleased to collaborate with Discovery to share Dubai’s remarkable journey and proactive approach in combating the Covid-19 pandemic. From the very onset of the pandemic, Dubai set an example for the world in responding swiftly and effectively to protect lives and livelihoods and limiting Covid-19’s impact on the society and economy.’

He added ‘Through each episode, the documentary depicts the resilience of the emirate and its community, and showcases how each and every member of society has been part of the story of Dubai’s success in overcoming the crisis.’

Lee Hobbs, Senior Vice President of Pay TV, Global Brands and discovery+ for Europe, Middle East and Africa at Warner Bros. Discovery, said, ‘The world’s battle against Covid-19 has been relentless, with efforts continuously evolving as time goes on. Dubai has been unique in its approach, facing the pandemic head-on and being amongst the first in the world to undergo an extensive vaccination programme. The documentary celebrates the heroes of the pandemic, from those on the frontline to the family heroes who took on homeschooling and caring for others.’

Images: Covid19 Dubai documentary still