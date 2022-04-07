Bali, Buenos Aires, Rio de Janeiro and London Stansted are all returning to the airline’s flight network…

As Emirates continues to edge ever-closer to pre-pandemic levels of operation, the Dubai-based carrier has announced it will resume flights to four more destinations in 2022: Bali, Buenos Aires, Rio de Janeiro and London Stansted.

In line with the Indonesian island reopening for travel, Emirates will resume flights to Bali’s Denpasar International Airport (also known as Bali Ngurah Rai International Airport) from May 1. Initially Emirates is offering five weekly flights from Dubai to Denpasar from May 1, although it will increase to a daily service from July 1.

Bali reopened for travel on Monday March 7, permitting passengers from 23 countries – including the UAE – to obtain visas on arrival, and travel without having to quarantine. The list has since been extended to 43 countries.

After Bali, Emirates will resume flights to its third airport in the British capital, London Stansted, from August 1. Initially there will be five flights from Dubai to London Stansted, increasing to six from September 1. By October 2022, there will be 110 weekly flights to the UK, including six per day to Heathrow, three daily services to Manchester and a double daily flight to Birmingham.

Then later this year, flights to the South American cities of Buenos Aires and Rio de Janeiro will begin again from November 2022, with direct connectivity to both on a route to the Argentinian capital via Brazil’s huge seaside city.

Increasing summer routes

Emirates is also boosting services to Nigeria, Mauritius and Singapore to meet increased demand. From July 1 there will be 11 weekly flights from Dubai to Laos, which will increase to 14 per week from September 1. Services to Nigeria will also ramp up to the capital of Abuja, with five weekly flights from May 1, increasing to a daily service from September 1.

Those looking for an idyllic beach break in Mauritius will have 9 flights per week to choose from going forward, rising to a double daily service from the end of June 2022.

And for a dazzling city jaunt, flights to Singapore will double from 7 per week to 14 per week from June 23, reflecting the rising demand for trips to the island city-state since travel restrictions eased.

With the new additions, Emirates now flies to 130 destinations worldwide. emirates.com

Images: Unsplash