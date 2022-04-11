It comes complete with chic, Instagrammable interiors, the largest terrace in Dubai Mall and a front row seat to the dazzling Dubai Fountain show…

If you’re looking to take a break from all that retail therapy at The Dubai Mall, there’s an Instagrammable new spot to check out. Called Trove, it’s described as a meeting of gastronomy and art, with a menu of international cuisines overseen by Le Cordon Bleu trained Chef Doğukan Duguncu.

There’s three different sections to choose from: a pretty restaurant packed with colourful furnishings, a relaxing shisha lounge and the largest alfresco terrace in Dubai Mall, which offers a front row seat to the worlds biggest fountain show. There’s plenty of insta-worthy moments for diners looking to get that coveted snap for their feed, from a floral throne centerpiece to a glow in the dark graffiti, which shape shifts according to the time of day.

The food program is just as fancy, with the menu highlighting the extensive travels of the restaurant owners. Whether it’s punch South American flavours, a taste of the Mediterranean or innovate pan-Asian fare, Trove will offer something for everyone.

Trove is located on the ground floor of the chic Fashion Avenue extension of the Dubai Mall, and is sure to become one of the most stylish spots for a light lunch or evening meal during a day of retail therapy.

Trove, Ground Floor, The Dubai Mall, now open. @thetrove