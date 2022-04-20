A Grecian escape awaits…

Dubai-based airline flydubai has relaunched direct flights to the Greek destinations of Mykonos and Santorini for the summer. Between June 24 and September 18, passengers can enjoy three weekly flights to Mykonos International Airport (JMK) and Santorini (Thira) Airport (JTR).

Residents holding vaccination certificates issued by health authorities can travel to Greece without having to quarantine on arrival, and vice-versa. Citizens and residents of the United Arab Emirates are permitted to travel to Greece, provided they have proof of being fully vaccinated at least 14 days before arrival or a negative PCR test within 72 hours or a negative rapid antigen test within 48 hours or a recovery certificate valid within 30 days of a positive result.

Flights will depart from Terminal 3 at Dubai International Airport (DXB) to Mykonos and Santorini. They will operate on Thursdays, Fridays and Sundays between June 24 and September 18.

Return flights from Mykonos will operate via a short stop in Santorini. Flights to Santorini will operate via a short stop in Mykonos. Return economy class fares to both Mykonos and Santorini start from Dhs2,923, while for business class tickets start at Dhs6,049 each way.

Ghaith Al Ghaith, Chief Executive Officer at flydubai, said in 2021: “We are excited to grow our network and give passengers more options to travel this summer. Demand for travel has started to increase as more countries gradually lift restrictions on international travel. Mykonos and Santorini will be popular choices for travel from the UAE and GCC.”

flydubai are also launching a sale on flights for Eid escapes. Discover destinations such as Amman, AlUla, Baku, Ljubljana, Salzburg, Tirana, Warsaw and many more if you book and travel by May 8.

Image: Getty