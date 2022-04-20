It’s called ‘Not A Majlis’ — although, of course it really sort of is…

Not A Space is probably best known for its ‘word of mouth’ desert pop-ups, singularly cool, made-for-Insta hang hubs with food trucks and cosy cotch nooks. But their latest space, or rather Not A Space, is a majlis, or Not A Majlis, although in actuality, and for the sake of clarity it is both a space and a Majlis.

It’s pitched up at Manarat Al Saadiyat’s Ramadan Arcade, which has to be one of our favourite Holy Month activations in the capital.

The second round of the Ramadan Arcade starts tomorrow, Wednesday April 21 and ends on Sunday April 24, with a nightly schedule of entertainment between 9pm and 2am. Tickets cost Dhs40, which you can purchase in advance from the virginmegastore.me website.

Inside you’ll find a blend of cultural and entertainment activities including arcade games, video games, board games, food trucks, art expositions, and workshops live Arabian music, and karom and hokm tournaments.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by NOT a SPACE | نوت أ سبيس (@notaspace)

You will of course also find ‘Not a Majlis’ — a neon-lit communal area specifically designed for late-night mate dates and wholesome family time. There’s a craft market featuring boutique fashion brands and a cafe offering up gourmet coffee and treats for a sophisticated suhoor.

On Thursday April 21, there are Bait Al Oud and Bait Al Gahwa sessions, and a special edition of Rooftop Rhythms.

On Friday, it’s the turn of Fawazeer Ramadan: Nelly & Sherhian are hosting a version of the famous Egyptian variety show Fawazeer Ramadan.

On Saturday, a Malid Performance has been scheduled.

On Sunday, the final day of the season, the evenings activities will include a game design workshop (you’ll need to sign up in advance at gamejam.splashthat.com) and a Fifa tournament.

Manarat Al Saadiyat, Saadiyat Island, 9pm to 2am Wednesday April 21 to Sunday April 24. Tickets Dhs40, buy now on virginmegastore.me.

Images: Provided