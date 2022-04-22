So many great photos this week…

This week during our hunt for ‘Photos of the week’ on the ‘Gram, we found a number of amazing shots that show off the city, sunset shots, skyline clicks and more.

Have a cool image of the UAE you want us to share on whatson.ae? Follow us on Instagram on @whatsondubai and @whatsonabudhabi, tag us and we may just feature you in our next post.

A great spot to enjoy the sunset

A great spot to enjoy the sunset

Humans of Dubai

Humans of Dubai

Standing tall

Standing tall

What a beautiful morning

What a beautiful morning

Glowing Dubai Marina

Glowing Dubai Marina

Bur Dubai photowalk

Bur Dubai photowalk

Carnival of Lights

Carnival of Lights

#OldDubai

#OldDubai

Louvre Abu Dhabi

Louvre Abu Dhabi

Snapped from Qasr Al Watan

Snapped from Qasr Al Watan

Photographic Hatta

Photographic Hatta

Sunrays over skyscrapers of Abu Dhabi

Sunrays over skyscrapers of Abu Dhabi

Al Noor Island in Sharjah

Al Noor Island in Sharjah

Images: Instagram