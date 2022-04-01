Sponsored: Traditional and international cuisines await…

Looking for a spot to break your fast? Across InterContinental Hotels at Dubai Festival City there are a number of restaurants serving up dishes curated by some of the best and most talented chefs.

Here are six ways to celebrate Ramadan at InterContinental Hotels, Dubai Festival City

Iftars

Anise

The lavish iftar here includes cooking stations serving up Arabic, Thai, Indian, Japanese, and Levantine. There’s braised whole lamb, saj, Arabic flavoured ice cream and more. For your view, you’ll have the Imagine show complete with laser, lights, water and music. Shisha will be served after 7pm.

Dhs275 per adult, Dhs125 for kids aged six to 12, under six dine for free, sunset and lasts for two hours.

Karam Al Bahr

Dig into an appetizing selection of Lebanese delicacies from a curated Iftar menu and enjoy the majestic waterfront views of Dubai Creek.

Dhs150 per person, sunset to 9pm.

Zaytoun

Break your fast at the promenade deck overlooking Dubai Creek. The iftar spread includes authentic Arabian delicacies featuring Levantine favourites, and international flavours with weekly culinary highlights. The mashawi station is back serving grilled meats and seafood. Shisha is served after 7pm.

Dhs195 per adult, Dhs85 for kids aged six to 12, under six dine for free. Available from sunset until 8.30pm

Sirocco

If you’re with family, head to Sirocco for the Iftar buffet. There are a number of delicacies with a selection of international dishes and authentic Arabian flavours featuring Levantine favourites.

Dhs125 per adult, kids under 12 years dine for free. Available from 6.30pm to 8.30pm

Iftar at home by InterContinental Dubai Festival City

Enjoy iftar at home with Palestinian chicken musakhan rolls, golden cheese sambousek with tahini sauce and slow-braised lamb shoulder with oriental rice and more. It serves up to six people.

Dhs550 per box

Suhoor

Zaytoun

There’s mezze with bread, grills such as lamb skewers and mixed seafood platters can be ordered á la carte. End your night on a sweet note with baklawa, kunafa, and more. A traditional Oud player is there to entertain.

From 9pm to 2am.

Karam Al Bahr

Indulge in an extensive Lebanese menu and fresh catch from the sea in a Mediterranean ambience with front-row views of the city skyline.

From 9pm to midnight

For reservations, call 04 701 1127/28 or email reservation.dfc@ihg.com. For more information visit dubaifestivalcityhotels.com/ramadan