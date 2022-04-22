Since the end of 2020, almost 100,000 people have moved to the emirate…

If you feel like Dubai is busier than it’s ever been before, it might be because the population just surpassed 3.5million people. That’s according to the latest data recorded by Dubai Statistics Center (DSC).

As of Friday April 22, 2022, the live population clock shows that the current population of Dubai is 3,500,306. With Dubai’s strong recovery in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic, the population has grown by an impressive 100,000 people since the end of 2020.

At the end of 2020, the population of Dubai stood at 3,411,200, increasing slightly to 3,478,300 at the end of 2021.

The DSC’s estimate of the real-time change in population is based on several resources including surveys, censuses, and relevant government databases. It applies international methodologies accredited in this field to determine the current population.

Dubai has ambitious plans for population growth in the coming years. The government goal is to see the population of Dubai increase to 5.8 million people by 2040, as the city continues to expand and develop at a rapid rate.

The DSC also details that the current unemployment rate stands at just 0.5% according to the latest available data, giving the city one of the lowest unemployment rates in the world.

To calculate the unemployment rate, the DSC uses results of the labour force survey for Dubai.

Kent Tupas/ Unsplash