A sleek export from Lebanon, DIFC’s Antika combines rich interiors, tasty Levantine cuisine and a roster of live entertainment. This Ramadan, Antika has transformed its beautiful terrace in the heart of the financial centre into a stunning setting for a generous iftar and decadent suhoor.

Under the twinkling fairy lights, tables are set up for friends and family to gather and break their fast, with cream sofas adorned with printed textiles set among swaying palms and canopies offering privacy for those looking for a more secluded spot. An Oud player will accompany iftar each evening, further adding to the enchanting atmosphere.

Served from sunset to 10pm, iftar is a tasty set menu filled with Levantine classics all given the Antika twist. Traditional dates on the table begin the dining experience, followed by a choice of nourishing soup, with lentil, mushroom, pumpkin and vegetable to choose from. Next, a selection of healthy and fresh salads, presented alongside mezza dishes like smooth fatteh eggplant, fatteh laban, creamy hummus, labneh makdous, sunny and spicy batata harra, spicy makanek sausages, kibbeh and savoury cheese rolls.

For mains, you’ll be able to tuck into options such as tender lamb cutlets, flavour-filled grilled chicken and smooth octopus. Dessert is just as delicious, with a selection of sweet treats such as ousmaliyeh, kunefeh, Oum Ali and shaaybiyat to finish. The set menu is served daily and priced at Dhs250.

Adjusting its timings to open for Suhoor, Antika serves a mouthwatering a la carte suhoor from midnight until dawn, where diners can order dishes such as foul, fatteh, mousabaha and balila.

Antika, Al Fattan Currency House, Podium Level, DIFC, iftar served sunset to 10pm, suhoor served 12am to dawn. antikabar.ae