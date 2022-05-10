Here comes the weekend…

It’s time to say goodbye to the week and hello to the weekend. There are cool DJs, new brunches and festivals galore, from an Italian film festival to the new food festival, Break the Block. Here are the best things to do in Dubai this weekend.

Friday May 13

Celebrate World Cocktail Day at LPM

Raise a glass to World Cocktail Day. Select restaurants across Dubai are marking the day by creating limited-edition cocktails. LPM Restaurant and Bar Dubai has three new drinks that are a twist on the classic martini – these can be served on the rocks or straight up, and as a regular sized martini (Dhs58) or a mini martini (Dhs35). The restaurant will be extending the celebrations until May 15. Cheers to that.

LPM Dubai, Gate Village No, 8, Dubai, 6pm to 1am, May 13 to 15. Tel: (0)14 439 0505. lpmrestaurants.com

Eat your way around the food festival Break the Block

Get ready for some food, glorious food. Break the Block, a new food festival, has launched at Dubai Design District. The event has been created in partnership with Dubai Food Festival and gives you the chance to try street food by hand-selected vendors. Restaurants taking part include Café Isan, High Joint and Local Fire. There’ll be fun vibes as DJ Luitik, DJ Kaboo, NEDZ, Dustizm and Powers.fm will be spinning some tunes.

Break the Block, The Block, Dubai Design District, Dubai, Dhs50 entry fee, 6.30pm to 3am, May 13 to 14. dubai.platinumlist.net

Live la dolce vita through Italian movie classics

Calling all movie buffs. Here’s your chance to watch Italian classics during Cinema Akil’s Italian Film Week. This is the second time that the festival is taking place, and this year’s programme pays homage to Monica Vitti, also known as the Queen of Italian Cinema. The movies include L’Avventura, La Notte and Deserto Rosso. Bellissimo.

Cinema Akil, Alserkal Avenue, from Dhs56.50, May 13 to 20, cinemaakil.com/festivals

Party the night away at B018.DXB

Get into the groove at B018.DXB in Media One Hotel. The Beirut-inspired venue welcomes local as well as international DJs. This week, Øostil is bringing melodic techno to the venue. Party the night away in its cool spaces – The Main Room is an industrial style bunker meets club and opens at 10pm, and The Tropical Room has an Alice in Wonderland look with gorgeous greenery and is open from 6pm.



B018.DXB, Media One Hotel, Al Sufouh, Dubai, from 6pm, May 13. Tel: (0)50 423 0018. @b018.dxb

Saturday May 14

Get free grooming and fitness treatments at Blended Wellness

View this post on Instagram A post shared by What’s On Dubai (@whatsondubai)

If you want a bit of luxury but don’t have the budget, you’ll be thrilled to hear that Blended Wellness at Dukes The Palm is making all your grooming dreams come true. The spa is offering free hair and beauty treatments as well as fitness services. The whole event takes place on a first come, first served basis – and you’ll be topped up with free-flowing juices, coffee, tea and refreshments. Sounds zen to us.

Blended Wellness, Dukes The Palm, Palm Jumeirah, Dubai, 11am to 4pm, May 14. Tel: (0)58 567 6718. blendedwellness.com

Indulge in the new brunch at Fi’Lia

It’s hard not to be impressed with Fi’Lia – not only is it the first fully female-led Italian-Mediterranean restaurant in Dubai, but it has now launched an exciting new brunch package. Taking place on Saturdays from 12pm to 4pm, this is one for the gram as there are jaw-dropping 360-degree views of Dubai. The menu includes multiple courses (one of which is pizza) and its signature dessert, the Fi’Liamisu. Italian classes are served with a side of cool entertainment, from a guitarist to DJ.

Fi’Lia, Level 70, SLS Dubai Hotel & Residences, Business Bay, Dubai, Dhs250 (soft beverages), Dhs395 (house beverages) Dhs 550 (bubbles), Sat, 12.30pm to 4pm. Tel: 04 607 0737. sbe.com

Move it, move it at Ibiza Global Radio Soul Beach

The sound of Ibiza is coming to Dubai, thanks to Soulbeach’s Ibiza Global Radio 95.3 UAE Beach Festival at JA The Resort. There’ll be techno and house DJs galore from Steve Bug to Mambo Brothers. Planning to party hard? Well, you can crash at the hotel and enjoy a special 20 per cent off of room bookings with the code jaibiza.

Soulbeach, JA The Resort, Dubai, from Dhs150 12pm to 11pm, May 14. Tel: (0)58 588 4953. soulbeachdxb.com

Sunday May 15

Dig into Akiba Dori’s Sunday Summer Jam Brunch

Grab your chopsticks. Akiba Dori has launched its first brunch, which has been made exclusively for its JBR branch. Taking place on Sundays from 12pm to 4pm, the brunch includes the restaurant’s signature Japanese street food favourites. Enjoy rock shrimps, crispy calamari, maki rolls and chicken katsu.

Akiba Dori, Al Mamsha Street, The Beach, Jumeirah Beach Residence, Dubai Marina, Dubai, Dhs249 (soft beverages), Dhs349 (house beverages and signature cocktails), Dhs449 (house beverages, prosecco and signature cocktails), Sun 12pm to 4pm, Tel: (0)58 824 5150. @akibadori

Paint your worries away at a wellbeing workshop

The Workshop Dubai have an impressive list of art classes. Its Creative Art for Wellbeing Workshop is a fun, uplifting class, which aims to help you feel balanced through the medium of art. Renu Sarah Thomas, an art psychotherapist and lifestyle coach, will work her magic through the session so you’ll be feeling good. The class is suitable for people aged 13 years old and above.

Creative Art for Wellbeing Workshop, The Workshop Dubai, Villa 45, Street 23b, Dubai, 10am to 11.30am May 15, Dhs225. theworkshopdubai.com

Unwind with Solace Home Spa

When you book an at-home massage, it can sometimes feel like you are missing out on the little luxuries. With Solace Home Spa, however, that’s not the case. The newly launched services offers solo as well as couples massages, plus facials and personalised wellness treatments. During May, you can enjoy 25 per cent off your booking.

Solace Home Spa, from Dhs325, daily 10am to 8pm. Tel: (0)50 684 3121. solacehomespa.ae

Images: Provided/Instagram