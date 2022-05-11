Hello, weekend…

Whether you’re after an iconic DJ, creative workshops or a swanky new spa – Raffles The Palm Dubai, anyone? – there are a range of cool things to do in Dubai this weekend. So alert the WhatsApp groups – a wonderful weekend awaits.

Friday 20 May

Celebrate World Bee Day at One&Only Royal Mirage

Pinkies at the ready. We are buzzing after hearing about the World Bee Day afternoon tea at One&Only Royal Mirage. It’s all about garden to table, as the ingredients are sourced from the hotel’s very own apiary and garden. You can choose from an Arabian experience with treats including tea made with fresh mint leaves and Moroccan-style pancakes, or go traditional with scones and finger sandwiches.

One&Only Royal Mirage, King Salman Bin Abdulaziz Al Saud Street, Dubai Marina, Dubai, Dhs165, 3pm to 6pm daily. Tel: (0)4 399 9999. oneandonlyresorts.com/royal-mirage

Spin on the ice while DJs spin tunes

Whether you’re harbouring Torvill and Dean amibitions or just want to escape the summer heat, Dubai Ice Rink is, quite literally, a cool spot. Dubai Ice Rink has bought back its DJ nights, which will be taking place every Friday and Saturday nights. The family friendly destination is a great place to show off your moves.

Dubai Ice Rink, The Dubai Mall, Unit GF, 207 Financial Center Road, Downtown Dubai, Dubai, 8.15pm to 9.45pm Fri to Sat. Tel: 800 38224 6255. entertainment.emaar.com

Watch the DJ legend Fatboy Slim

Legendary DJ Fatboy Slim is headlining DXBeach. The party kicks off around 10am with a pool and beach brunch that includes unlimited food and drinks from 1pm to 5pm. After 5pm the venue will start to fill up with partygoers keen to pick the perfect spot, and at 10pm Fatboy Slim will be dropping throwback bangers like Right Here, Right Now, which will get you on the sandy dance floor.

DXBeach presents Fatboy Slim, Zero Gravity, Dubai, Friday May 20, 10am ’til late, from Dhs249. 0-gravity.ae; platinumlist.net

Saturday 21 May

Buy one brunch and get another free at Garden on 8

When you want an affordable brunch, then head to Garden on 8. To celebrate the launch of the summer brunch, 19 Weeks of Summer, it is offering guests a buy one, get one free offer on the brunch package. The offer takes place for one day only and includes the magic words: unlimited drinks. The food includes metre-long flatbreads, tacos, steak and Guinness pies.

Garden on 8, Media One Hotel, Plot No.1 Al Falak Street, Al Sufouh, Al Sufouh 2, Dubai, 2pm to 5pm, May 21, Dhs199 (soft drinks) and Dhs269 (house drinks). Tel: (0)52 476 7865. mediaonehotel.com/venues/garden-on-8

Celebrate International Tea Day at Mondoux

If you can’t start the day (afternoon and evening) without a cuppa, you’ll be pleased to hear that it’s International Tea Day. Mondoux is celebrating by mixing it up – well, tea flavours, to be precise – as you can indulge in tea-inspired desserts. The desserts include a hibiscus infused cheesecake and black tea sponge cake, which will be served the whole day.

Mondoux, Dubai Creek Harbour, Dubai, Dhs45 each, May 21. Tel: (0)50 118 9401. mondoux.ae

Check out the new sushi restaurant, Mitsu-Ya

Grab the chopsticks. There’s a new sushi bar and izakaya in town, thanks to Mitsu-Ya in Ritz Carlton DIFC. You’ll be greeted by staff in geisha costumes, and then experience authentic Japanese food. The menu includes green tea noodle crab, asari clam soup and wagyu tenderloin, which you can accompany with drinks ranging from sakes to Japanese whiskey.

Mitsuya Dubai, The Ritz Carlton DIFC, 12pm to 3.30pm, 6.30pm to 12am, Mon to Sat. Tel: (0)4 591 6397. @mitsuyadubai

Get free beach and pool access at Vero

The newly launched Vero, an Italian seafood restaurant, at Hilton Dubai Jumeirah hotel is making a splash with this new offer. Guests can enjoy free pool and beach access when they book Vero’s Saturday Brunch Di Mare. The event includes spectacular seafood dishes, a live saxophonist and seating indoors and outdoors.

Vero, Hilton Dubai Jumeirah, Ground Floor, The Walk, Dubai Marina, Dubai, from 1pm to 4pm, Sat, Dhs225 (soft drinks package), Dhs325 (house beverages), Dhs425 (premium package). Tel: (0)4 318 2319.

Enjoy an after brunch party at Atelier M

Atelier M, the rooftop venue at Pier 7, Dubai Marina, has just launched a brand new after-brunch party, with music headed up by DJ Dane Bowers. Guests are treated to seven selected drinks for Dhs150 in the Atelier M lounge, every Saturday from 5pm to 8pm.

Atelier M, Pier 7, Dubai Marina, Saturdays 5pm to 8pm, Dhs150 for seven drinks. Tel: (0)4 450 7766.

Party the night away at Barasti

Get into the groove at Barasti, as it hosts its three-day long Ritual Weekend festival. On May 21, the line-up includes the exciting up-and-coming artist Ingesias, popular BBC Radio 1 DJ Danny Howard and German DJ and producer JD Davis. Starting at 9am, festivalgoers heading to Barasti can expect an entire day of non-stop partying, free entry, and beach as well as pool access.

Barasti Beach Ritual Weekend, May 20 to May 22, 9am to late, free entry. Tel: (0)4 3181313. @barastibeach

Sunday 22 May



Create your own scented candle



Do you wax lyrical about fragrances? Well, the next time someone admires the scent of your home, you can tell them that you made it yourself. Alserkal Avenue have a fun candle making workshop, which let’s you make your own 250ml 100 per cent natural soy candle. During the session, you can create your own fragrance and learn about the history of candle making.

Âme Artistic Studio, Alserkal Avenue, Dubai, 3pm tp 5pm May 22. alserkal.online

Sign up for a flower arranging workshop

If you’re keen to learn new skills, then the Urban Nest Showroom have a range of workshops. The Flower Arts School takes place on Sunday, and gives you the chance to learn floral arrangements. All of the material is provided and the session includes a vase (that would normally cost Dhs295), snacks and drinks.

Flower Arts School, Urban Nest Showroom, 318, Warehouse 4, Al Asayel St, Al Quoz, Al Quoz 4, Dubai, Dhs595, 11am to 1pm, May 22, urbannest.ae/products

Unwind at Raffles The Palm Dubai’s new spa

Raffles The Palm Dubai have opened its new shiny spa, Cinq Mondes. The spa has an extensive menu that includes Japanese and Indian massages. Plus, you can treat yourself to a range of one-day experiences, from The Mini Detox to The Slimming and Contouring Silk Road. It’s all about luxury, as there are even private spa suites, two traditional hammams and a 500 metre private beach.

Raffles The Palm Dubai, West Cresent Palm, Jumeirah, Dubai. Tel: (0)4 248 8888.

rafflesthepalmdubai.com

Images: Instagram/Provided