As if the release date of one reality TV show set in Dubai wasn’t enough today, we’ve been given an update on the release of Dubai Hustle, a two-part reality TV show about real estate agents at Dubai-based brokerage, haus & haus.

And you don’t have long to wait. The first part of Dubai Hustle will land on BBC Three and iPlayer on Monday May 23. The second part is expected to be released later this year.

If you’re a fan of Selling Sunset, you’re likely to enjoy this. According to the BBC, the series follows ‘…a group of 20-something real estate brokers from across the UK as they try to earn the big bucks in this playground for the super-rich.’

The series will feature a number of haus & haus agents as they ‘navigate their way through this cutthroat and highly competitive world.’ James Perry, Managing Director of haus & haus said: “This is aspirational television for young people. We hope it inspires others to widen their ideas about what they are capable of; there are so many great opportunities out there!”

Dubai Hustle was first announced in 2021, and filming on the series began last summer.

According to the description on BBC Three, the first 30 minute episode will see ‘Chris compete against a colleague for the same property deal, Jess oversee the rental of a one million dirham house, and Ellie’s sales performance scrutinised by managing director James.’