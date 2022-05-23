Like most of the people in the city, Team What’s On can never say no to a delicious burger…

Burgers. It’s hard to turn away from them and with so many good burgers in Dubai, you’re sure to have a favourite spot or two (or a list like us…).

With International Burger Day approaching on May 28, we’ve got burgers on our mind and if you don’t, well, after reading this list we’re pretty sure you will, too.

From chicken to beef and even options for vegetarians, here are 9 of the best burger spots in Dubai

High Joint

High Joint won the Favourite Burger category at the What’s On Dubai Awards 2022 this year which easily puts it at the top of the list. It’s not just a city favourite, but a What’s On fave as well. It started as a passion project by three Emiratis that started as a hole-in-the-wall in Al Manara nearly three years ago. The burgers are prepared using a mix of 100 per cent fresh and antibiotic-free premium quality prime cuts that are all ground in-house.

@high.joint

Slaw

Slaw picked up the Highly Commended award at our What’s On Dubai Awards 2022. The Emirati burger brand’s Chicken Sando is a best-seller and is one you will probably try over and over again. Nestled in a potato bun, there’s golden-fried chicken with slawed berg and cucumbers, and Slaw’s ‘Oh Yeah’ sauce.

@houseofslaw

Jailbird

Another burger for chicken fans to try out has to be Jailbird. Head down with a friend on International Burger Day where the cool homegrown fried-chicken burger joint is offering its first 25 guests a buy one, get one free offer on its legendary Screaming Chicken (above left). The succulent chicken tenders in this burger are slathered in sriracha, covered in mac and cheese and for an extra kick, topped with jalapenos and drizzled in their sauce. Even if you miss out on the offer, be sure to try it as it’s back by popular demand but for a limited time only.

@jailbird

Pickl

You’re probably familiar with Pickl – the homegrown burger brand that serves up one of the best chicken sando’s in the city. The chicken sando is a fresh fried chicken, ‘comeback sauce’, dill pickles, and lettuce nestled in a potato bun. For beef fans, there’s a cheeseburger, double cheeseburger, bacon cheeseburger, double bacon cheeseburger and BBQ bacon cheeseburger. Pickl also has two ‘impossible’ burgers on their menu for the plant-based eaters, so the vegetarian in your crew won’t feel left out.

@eatpickl

Funky Bun

Burger lovers, this is a new fast-food concept in town you need to try. It is the newest addition to Dubai’s burger delivery scene, serving up fully loaded patties and superb sides. On the burger front, there’s a signature Funky Chicken burger which comes with crushed, Flamin’ Hot Cheetos, Mac N’ Cheetos and a Funky Smashburger.

@funkybun

Black Tap

If someone says ‘Black Tap’, what probably comes to mind are their delicious Crazy shakes, but their burgers are equally lip-smacking, too. The menu brags a lengthy choice of craft burgers using Omaha USA beef. Two award-winning burgers sit on the menu – The Mulberry Street Burger (above right) and The Greg Norman and there’s also the classic all-American burger, a Truffle burger (above left), a steakhouse burger and there’s an impossible burger for Dhs99 and a vegan burger for Dhs69.

@blacktapdubai

Salt

For those in the know, Salt has long been a fan favourite when hunting down mouthwatering burgers. It started as a food truck at Kite Beach (with queues down the sand), before expanding to include sit-down restaurants. They have chicken and beef options plus an impossible burger. We love the Chicken Cheetos with lashings of melted cheese.

@findsalt

Good Burger

Good Burger is the sister of popular JLT-based Maiz Tacos. From a classic American style with pickles, cheese, tomato, lettuce and special sauce or buttermilk chicken to a decidedly more decadent truffle creation, these understated burgers really hit the spot.

@goodburgerdxb

She Burger

She Burger keeps it simple when it comes to burgers, but sometimes isn’t that just what we need? Options on the menu range from chicken which includes a classic chicken, Buffalo chicken, Hell’s chicken (a Nashville-styled chicken sando), and more, a ‘shark’ bite burger for fish fans created using a crispy fish fillet and a veggie burger with a soya chunk pattie for the vegetarian crew.

@she_burger

