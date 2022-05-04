The ‘steaks’ have been raised…

Got a carnivorous craving? We’re spoiled for choice with brilliant places for steak in Dubai. Whether you’re in the mood for fine-dining or somewhere you can select your own prime cuts, we’ve got you covered with the best steakhouses in Dubai.

Here are the best steakhouses to try in Dubai…

Asado

With its dark woods, dim lighting walk-in wine cellar and exposed brickwork, Asado is an Argentinian steakhouse that oozes South American charm. But when you step outside, you’re firmly reminded that this steakhouse is in Dubai, with its floating terrace gazing out towards the Burj Khalifa and fountain show. When the weather permits, the wooden tables that dot the terrace are the top seats in the house, where a cosy dining experience is backdropped by the dazzling Dubai Fountain show. The menu focuses on prime cuts of Argentinian meats, with a selection of cuts of striploin, ribeye and tenderloin cooked to order that can be paired with tasty sides like chunky fries, truffle mushrooms and grilled asparagus.

Asado, Palace Downtown, Downtown Dubai, 6pm to 11.30pm Tues to Sat, 12.30pm to 4pm and 6pm to 11.30pm Sun, closed Mon. Tel: (0)4 428 7961, addresshotels.com

Bushman’s Restaurant & Bar

Step into the Australian outback with Anantara’s very own steakhouse, Bushman’s. No prizes for guessing that all of the meat is sourced directly from Australia, with kangaroo sirloin being a menu highlight. Another is the Wagyu flank salad with roasted veg, pesto aioli and balsamic dressing. It’s best to experience Bushman’s in the cooler months, enjoying your steak al fresco.

Bushman’s Restaurant & Bar, Anantara Resort & Spa, The Palm Dubai, 6pm to 11.30pm daily. Tel: (04) 567 8304. anantara.com

Carna

If you’ve seen Netflix’s popular series Chef’s Table, you’ll recognise chef and butcher Dario Cecchini from volume six. The larger-than-life trumpet-blowing, meat-carving, butcher-cum-chef has opened his first international outpost in Dubai, and the brand new ‘Carna’ is just as bold and lively as its creator. The new restaurant is found on the 74th floor of SLS Dubai so you’re guaranteed fantastic views of the city below. Floor to ceiling windows break up green-tiled walls surrounding an ample selection of chandeliers and cushy booth tables. A large whiskey bar welcomes guests on one side of the entrance, while a retail area highlights take-home meat and Dario’s own olive oil. Find out what What’s On thought here.

Carna by Dario Cecchini, SLS Dubai, Business Bay, daily 7pm to 1am. Tel: (0)4 607 0757. @carnadubai

Graze Gastro Grill

Variation is the stand-out when looking at Graze’s menu, with a huge selection of cuts from the josper grill to grain fed Australian Wagyu. The sides deserve attention all by themselves and the baked truffle mac & cheese is on our must-try list – it sounds totally naughty but totally worth it.

Graze Gastro Grill, La Ville Hotel & Suites, City Walk, Dubai, Sun to Thurs 5pm to 11.30pm, Saturday & Sunday 12pm to 11.30pm. Tel: (054) 309 5948. livelaville.com/dining/Graze

Hunter & Barrel

Australian-born steakhouse Hunter & Barrel is the neighbourhood spot that seamlessly bridges the gap between a top-notch steakhouse and a casual social hangout. Perfect for a date night or dinner with friends, here you’ll find signature smoky meat and barrel-aged craft beverages. For those who are serious about their steak, check out the Steak Programme menu, boasting fillet, rump, sirloin and rib-eye, a 1.3kg tomahawk or 700g angus t-bone. All steaks are either grain fed, CAB prime or wagyu. Prices start from just Dhs120 for a fillet steak. Find out what What’s On thought here.

Hunter & Barrel, Vida Emirates Hills, Dubai, 11am to 1am daily. Tel: (0)4 589 0970. @hunterandbarreluae

Nusr-Et

Nusret Gokce rose to fame in January 2017 after a video of him seasoning meat in his Dubai steakhouse went viral. The video, which earned Nusret his moniker ‘Salt Bae’ has been viewed more than 10 million times. After this, the ‘Salt Bae’ sprinkle became a signature move at his Dubai steakhouse, for which you’ll need to book in advance (even when Salt Bae isn’t in the country) if you want to get a table.

Nusr-et, Jumeirah Four Seasons Restaurant Village, Jumeirah 12pm to 12am daily. Tel: (04) 407 4100. nusr-et.com

Observatory Bar & Grill

If you’re looking to tuck into a succulent steak with an epic view of the city, then old Dubai favourite, The Observatory should be on your must-visit list immediately. The majority of their cuts of meat come from Australia, and you can go over-the-top fancy by opting to add foie gras or scampi to your meal.

Observatory, Dubai Mariott Harbour Hotel & Suites, Dubai Marina, 12pm to 12am daily. Tel: (04) 319 4000. facebook.com/ObservatoryDXB

Prime 68

If you’re looking for fine dining and stellar views of Dubai, Prime 68 is the place to go. Tables by the window offer the best views of the city, while leather booths are cosier for a date night. The restaurant opens each evening for romantic a la carte dinners, while weekends are reserved for Saturday brunch and a Sunday roast feast.

Prime 68, JW Marriot Marquis, Dubai, 6pm to 12am Mon to Fri, 1pm to 4pm and 6pm to 12am Sat and Sun. Tel: (04) 414 3000. jwmarriottmarquisdubailife.com/dining

Rhodes Twenty10

You’ll find Rhodes Twenty10 in Dubai Marina. It’s got a traditional feel to it, with white tablecloths and dim lighting making for an intimate setting for an evening of fine dining. As well as serving up juicy steaks, the menu features a number of the late chef Gary Rhodes’ best-loved dishes from the last ten years.

Rhodes Twenty10, Le Royal Meridien Beach Resort & Spa Dubai, daily 6pm to 12am. Tel: (04) 316 5550. rhodestwenty10.com

Seafire

Seafire at Atlantis is somewhat of a stalwart when it comes to steakhouses in Dubai. While it’s at the more expensive end of the spectrum, it’s definitely worth a visit for a special occasion. If you’re a bit of a wine connoisseur, you won’t be troubled for choice as Seafire have a walk-in cellar with over 4,000 bottles of wine.

Seafire, Atlantis The Palm, Palm Jumeirah, Dubai, daily 6pm to 11pm. Tel: (04) 426 2626. facebook.com/seafiresteakhouse

STK

New York steakhouse STK is well-known for its succulent cuts of steak and even more so for its lively brunches on the weekend. If you haven’t tried it yet, stick it on your list, and take it from us – order the mac and cheese. You won’t be disappointed.

STK JBR The Walk, Rixos Premium Dubai The Walk, JBR, Sun to Fri 6pm to 1am, Fri 12pm to 5pm, 8pm to 1am. Tel: (0)4 394 1832. facebook.com/eatSTK

The Grand Grill

The Grand Grill are a long-standing member of Dubai’s steak society and has been firmly positioned at the Dubai Marina since 2006. Whilst they’re primarily a South-African steakhouse, you’ll find cuts from Argentina, Australia, America and Kobe as well as South Africa.

The Grand Grill, Habtoor Grand Beach Resort, Dubai Marina, Dubai, 12pm to 12am daily. Tel: (050) 150 6870. thegrandgrillsteakhouse.com

The Meat Co.

As the name suggests, The Meat Co. is serious about meat, and it offers a huge selection of juicy steaks from the USA, Australia, New Zealand and South Africa. If steak just isn’t enough, you can enhance it with truffle carpaccio, jumbo prawns or even lobster tails. With one restaurant at Souk Al Bahar and one in Madinat Jumeirah, you’re spoilt for choice with your pick of pretty views.

The Meat Co., Madinat Jumeirah, Jumeirah and The Meat Co., Souk Al Bahar, Downtown, Dubai. themeatco.com

