The only thing better than brunch at Motorino is enjoying brunch at Motorino with the chance of winning prizes. And that’s exactly what’s on offer right now. Yes, the What’s On award-winning pizzeria in JA Oceanview Hotel is going back to its Brooklyn roots with its newly launched ‘Back to Brooklyn’ late-night brunch. Get ready feel transported to New York every Friday and Saturday night as you enjoy soulful R&B beats, incredible signature pizza and Brooklyn-inspired drinks.

Best of all, from May 20 to the end of June, guests will be entered into a raffle when booking the ‘Back to Brooklyn Brunch’, where first prize includes one return flight ticket, while second prize is a one-night stay at JA Ocean View Hotel and Back to Brooklyn Brunch for two. (T&C’s apply).

Taking place on both Friday and Saturday nights from 8pm to 11pm, brunch begins with sharing-style starters such as Parmesan soufflé dips, crispy calamari, and bruschetta, followed by sharing-style mains including cacio e pepe, served in an irresistible cheese wheel prepared especially at the table. Pizza dishes might include Motorino’s signature sopressata, classic margherita and bresaola, but the menu changes weekly to keep guests on their toes.

End the brunch on a sweet note with creamy panna cotta popsicles and classic tiramisu all served alongside a cocktail menu featuring New York sours and mimosas.

Brunch packages at Motorino are incredibly competitive, starting from just Dhs199 with house spirits, Dhs279 with house spirits, sparkling wine, mimosas and Aperol or Dhs329 with house spirits, sparkling wine, mimosas, Aperol and beer.

Motorino, JA Ocean View Hotel on The Walk, Jumeirah Beach Residence, Friday and Saturday, 8pm to 11pm, from Dhs199. Tel: (056) 2165027. @motorinodxb