The sultanate has dropped all Covid restrictions…

Oman’s Supreme Committee announced yesterday, Sunday May 22, that it has dropped all precautionary Covid measures. Citizens, residents and tourists are no not required to wear face masks in the sultanate, unless displaying symptoms or having been in close contact with a positive case.

#BREAKING The Supreme Committee on Covid-19 in Oman has lifted all precautionary measures at all places and outlets. — وكالة الأنباء العمانية (@OmanNewsAgency) May 22, 2022

“The Committee urges everyone, especially the elderly, people with chronic diseases and those with immunodeficiency, to adhere to wearing a mask in closed places and for citizens and residents to receive the booster dose of the vaccine,” the committee said on Twitter.

Members of the public have been reminded to adhere to preventive health measures and if they develop a fever or respiratory symptoms, they should to stay home and isolate.

Do I need to be vaccinated to enter Oman?

Official rules state that all travellers need to have at least two doses of an approved Covid-19 vaccine to enter Oman. Approved vaccinations are AstraZeneca, Pfizer-BioNTech, Moderna, Janssen, Sinovac, Sinopharm, Sputnik V and Covaxin.

Image: Getty