Nikkei dishes, DJ sets, and a dinner-to-dancing vibe…

Abu Dhabi, are you looking for a glamorous place to party? Then you need to get down to sleek new hotspot Kai, which opens its doors in WTC Mall this week.

Promising an eclectic menu of tasty dishes for dinner and a roster of DJs that will keep the good vibes going until the early hours, Kai is set to become the city’s new place to be. Welcoming guests from 6pm until 3am every Tuesday to Sunday from Wednesday May 25, there will be three seatings: the first for early diners from 6pm to 9pm, the second dinner sitting from 9pm to 11pm, and then from 11pm Kai transforms into a late-night lounge, perfect for those looking to dance the night away.

The sultry, dimly-lit interiors are super Instagrammable, with a neon red sign emblazoned with “till death do us party” encased in retro speakers and flame-coloured foliage. There’s a large bar that runs almost down the entirety of one side of the space, with a mix of bar and restaurant tables filling the floor. The neon lighting is truly show-stopping: flashing in hues of blue, red, purple and green across the walls and ceilings to create a space that feels electric.

While beats and beverages will draw the party crowd, that’s not the only reason to make a date with Kai. This new restaurant has got What’s On Abu Dhabi’s Chef of the Year 2022 Sharbel Akiki behind the menu, who’s also behind the hugely popular Stouff Beirut, so you know you’re in for a culinary treat. A largely Nikkei style menu, expect freshly shucked oysters, an array of inventive sushi options, perfectly plated ceviches plus crowd-pleasing sharing plates like octopus, burrata and black cod.

Level 4, The Hub, WTC Mall, Abu Dhabi, 6pm to 3am, Tues to Sun, opening Wednesday May 25. Tel: (056) 688 4045, @kaiabudhabi