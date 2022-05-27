Enjoy cool events, from a new brunch to house music nights…

Whatever the day of the week it is, W Dubai – The Palm has exciting events and offers. So if you are planning your week, make sure that the luxury hotel’s cool rooftop bar and restaurant, SoBe, is on your radar.

SoBe is an adults-only playground, which oozes Miami vibes and boasts 360-degree views of Dubai. The venue offers unobstructed views of the iconic Palm Jumeirah, Arabian Gulf and Dubai Marina, making it an amazing place to watch the sunset.

Take your pick from a ladies’ night, happy hour, house music sessions by international headliners and after parties at SoBe. The party awaits.

We Brunch on Sundays

SoBe’s newly launched We Brunch has an impressive offering: Chino-Latino inspired dishes, live music by local headliners and brilliant drinks packages.

Guests will be treated to a menu featuring dishes such as crispy salamari with a chipotle dip, homemade chorizo croquetas, served with a smoked tomato dip, grilled lamb chops, and ‘Baja’ fish tacos, made up of Atlantic cod, chipotle mayonnaise, cabbage, and cilantro.

Take it up a level and enjoy free flowing drinks from SoBe’s selected drinks menu, which includes spirits, grape and expertly crafted cocktails by the mixology team.

The Dhs350 includes soft beverages, the Dhs450 includes house beverages and the Dhs525 is a premium bubbly package. If you don’t want to purchase a package, there is a minimum spend of Dhs200 that can be redeemed on food and beverage.

WeBrunch takes place on Sundays from 2pm to 6pm. Want to keep the party going? Join the dark sessions from 6pm to 10pm.

For more information access sobedubai.com



Summer Series with DJ Mimi

DJ Mimi is an international headliner from Netherlands. She will be spinning tunes on June 4, July 2, August 6 and September. The performance times will be from midnight to 3am.

Ladies Night on Wednesdays

SoBe’s Escandalosa Ladies Night is a great spot for a night of mischief. Enjoy live entertainment while you soak in the good vibes and amazing views. Ladies can choose from four selected drinks for Dhs120 and indulge in the Chino Latino-inspired dishes and get an extra 30 per cent off the a la carte food menu.

Happy hour from Sunday to Friday

SoBe is a fantastic spot to watch the sunset in Dubai and now with its new happy hour, it’s even better. Every Sunday to Friday, between 5pm to 7pm, you can enjoy selected beverages from Dhs35.

Involved music nights on Thursday



If you love house music, put SoBe’s Involved music nights on your list. Taking place every Thursday from 8pm, get into the groove with a solid session of house music. SoBe welcomes local and international headliners including Bachir Salloum and Smokingroove with guest DJs every week.

SoBe, W Dubai – The Palm, West Crescent Palm, Jumeirah, Dubai. Tel: (0)54 390 3098. sobedubai@whotels.com. marriott.com

Images: Provided