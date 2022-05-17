Bare DXB’s BLACK class is back for two fun-filled affordable sessions…

We know how it is, you want to get back on the fitness bandwagon but just keep putting it off. Well, now you have no excuse as Bare DXB is hosting a workout class for just Dhs30 per person.

To celebrate the return of its popular BLACK classes, the trendy workout spot is hosting two sessions on Saturday May 21 at the pocket-friendly price of Dhs30 each. The sessions will run at 9am and 10.30am this Saturday, so you can even have a lie-in and still make it to your workout.

The energetic class will be in full party-mode, complete with DJ, post-class massages, refreshments and even goody bags. From the session, you can expect a fun, high intensity workout with pumping music. The sweat-inducing combination of calorie-torching runs on the custom ‘Skillmill’ treadmills and expertly crafted barbell strength routines, are perfectly designed to help you develop lean muscle and strengthen your core.

Sound like fun? You’ll need to be quick if you want to get involved as spaces are available on a first come, first served basis. You can book your slot on bare.fitness and look for Black: Party Class at either 9am or 10.30am on Saturday May 21. The class will run at the Business Bay branch, located in Clover Bay Tower.

Bare DXB, Clover Bay Tower, Business Bay, Saturday May 21, 9am or 10.30am, Dhs30. bare.fitness @baredxb