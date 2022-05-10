White Beach closes out the winter season with a bang on May 13…

Legendary DJ, record producer and songwriter Black Coffee is set to make his welcome return to the UAE on May 13, headlining an epic winter finale show on the sand at White Beach. Following the incredible lineup of some of the world’s biggest DJ’s at Palmarama – Dubai’s first winter event residency at White Beach – Black Coffee is sure to make it a night for the books featuring his distinctive ‘Afropolitan house’ music.

Fresh from his Grammy win for Best Dance/Electronic Music Album, Black Coffee heads to our sandy shores this month having last performed in the city at Expo 2020 in February. For his upcoming White Beach gig in May, Black Coffee will be supported by Dubai resident DJs Frederick Stone and Paul Svenson, who will warm up from doors opening at 5pm.

Tickets

There are three ticketing options available: general admission, limited Backstage or VIP tables. Guests will enjoy enjoy an extensive selection of food and extensive bar service. The Backstage and VIP Tables offer exclusive seating stage side and feature premium bottle service as well as a food menu specially curated for the evening. To book Backstage and VIP tables, email whitebeach@atlantisdubai.com or call +971 5 458 22778.

Early bird tickets are available on platinumlist priced at Dhs150 (Dhs250 and Dhs350 thereafter, and more on the door). Over 21s only. atlantis.com/dubai/bars-and-nightlife/white-beach-club, or follow @whitebeach.