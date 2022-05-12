The team behind Il Borro and Alici are opening an Asian concept…

Jumeirah Al Naseem’s Turtle Lagoon is fast becoming the place to be for premium restaurants; with Beefbar, Flamingo Room and Il Borro Tuscan Bistro regularly overflowing with stylish guests enjoying top notch dining. And not content with one popular restaurant in the space, Il Borro operators Orange Hospitality are gearing up to open another.

Having mastered the Italian cuisine (Orange Hospitality is also behind Bluewaters’ Italian seafood concept Alici), the team are moving East into an Asian flavour. MayaBay, a premium Asian restaurant in Monaco, is opening overseas for the first time in Turtle Lagoon on Saturday May 21.

Taking over the space once home to Katsuya, the restaurant has been reimagined into something completely unrecognisable. While the views of turtles and the Burj Al Arab hotel remain, inside guests will be treated to intricately carved wooden panels accentuated by natural stones, red and green chairs, elegant crystal lights, and large glass windows.

Headed up by Chef Shane Mac Neill, MayaBay Dubai’s menu takes diners through a variety of sub-cuisines, with signature dishes such as Maya crispy duck, pad Thai, MayaBay sashimi, yam ped tap tim (duck salad), and black cod with miso and honey.

Saké is also a focus for the restaurant, with a certified team of saké sommeliers on-hand to guide guests through the selection of the traditional Japanese drink, imported from various saké prefectures, as well as an array of authentic and gourmet teas.

The atmosphere will build throughout your evening, with a DJ booth in the bar area, Asian-inspired beats from conga drums, percussions, and a live band.

MayaBay Dubai, Turtle Lagoon, Jumeirah Al Naseem, opens May 21. @mayabaydubai