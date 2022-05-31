Sponsored: Introducing MyGolf in International City…

Golf is big business in Dubai, but as the summer sun starts to cook the courses, it becomes virtually impossible to get out on the green.

Sure, there have been simulators on offer at a few clubhouses around Dubai and beyond, but now there is a one-stop state-of-the-art venue for all your golfing needs.

Introducing MyGolf: Dubai’s first premium indoor golf and entertainment lounge, located in International City’s Dragon Mart 2, where you can work on your driving on the virtual range, gain access to state-of-the-art technology to fix your swing, work with professionals to hone your chipping and putting, or simply relax with a bite to eat and pick up a deal at the golf shop.

The venue is a little slice of luxury, making MyGolf well worth a visit for the dining and refreshments alone, with a relaxing restaurant and cafe taking the central focus as you enter, where visitors can watch the live sporting action on big-screen TVs or look-on as aspiring golfers are coached in the various simulator booths and technical areas.

Thanks to technological advances, MyGolf’s virtual arena offers golfers the opportunity to work out all those niggles. These simulators are not just a ‘whack-it-at-the-screen-and-hope’ affair, with multiple high-speed cameras analysing ever aspect of every shot, all under the watchful eyes of the fully trained PGA-certified professionals in one of the bays. There are 14 bays catering to every customer’s needs and can be booked hourly. There are open bays, plus semi-private and private booths.

And then there are the VIP suites.

Named after some of the greatest golfers past and present (Tiger and Rory suites are available alongside rooms named after the likes of Jack Nicklaus), these exclusive spaces are similar to a luxury apartment with on-site catering and ‘room service’ to look after all your F&B needs, offering an ideal location for a fun time with friends, a special occasion or corporate gathering.

How it works

GolfZon — the world leader in cutting-edge golf simulation — is 98 per cent accurate in re-creating ball flight and individual analytical insights to improve their game after each swing. Seasoned golfers, recreational players and children can all benefit from the comprehensive experience backed by precise technology — all comfortably away from the outside heat. While you are practising or competing, the simulator gives you a constant feedback of statistics including ball speed, angle of launch, left or right deviation, and distance hit. It also comes with interactive scoreboards to always track your and your friends’ game.

One-to-one coaching lessons

No golf club is complete without an academy and MyGolf is no different to help golfers reach their full potential. Not only are there the PGA-certified instructors, MyGolf gives you instant analysis on every stroke in real time. Lessons are available on a one-to-one basis and also in groups, catering to golfers of all ages and abilities — from beginners picking up the basics to the single-handicappers looking to go even lower. Lesson prices begin at Dhs179.

How much is it?

MyGolf Dubai currently has a summer package deal for Dhs3,000 valid for three months (June to August or July to September), which includes unlimited plays on open bays and semi-private bays, five complimentary one-time guest passes, all day guest access at Dhs75 per person, 10 per cent off on Academy lessons and other packages, plus 10 per cent off on f&b.

MyGolf, Dragon Mart 2, International City, Mon to Thur 10am to 10pm, Fri and Sat 10am to midnight. Tel: (058) 160 1983. @mygolfdubai