Prince Amleth is on the verge of becoming a man when his father is brutally murdered by his uncle, who kidnaps the boy’s mother. Two decades later, Amleth is now a Viking who raids Slavic villages. He soon meets a prophetess who reminds him of his vows – save his mother, kill his uncle and avenge his father.

Starring: Alexander Skarsgård, Anya Taylor-Joy, Willem Dafoe

Genre: Action (21+)

Black Site

A group of officers based in a labyrinthine must fight for their lives against Hatchet – a brilliant and infamous high-value detainee. When he escapes, his mysterious and deadly agenda has far-reaching and dire consequences.

Starring: Jason Clarke, Michelle Monaghan, Jai Courtney

Genre: Action (15+)

Random Acts of Violence

A pair of comic book writers begin to notice scary similarities between the character they created and horrific real-life events.

Starring: Jay Baruchel, Jay Baruchel, Jesse Williams, Jordana Brewster

Genre: Action (18+)

Room 203

When best friends move into a dark and mysterious apartment, they become convinced that evil spirits haunt their new home. As they investigate the tortured history, they unearth a terrifying past of disappearances, demonic rituals and possessions.

Starring: Francesca Xeureb, Viktoria Vinyarska, Eric Wiegand, Scott Gremillion

Genre: Horror (15+)

Shark Bait

A gang of friends who are enjoying a weekend end up stealing a couple of jet skis which they race out to sea. They end up in a horrific head-on collision leaving one of them badly injured. They struggle to find a way home to safety while predators lurk below the water.

Starring: Holly Earl, Jack Trueman, Catherine Hannay

Genre: Action (PG15)

The Cellar

Keira Woods’ daughter mysteriously vanishes in the cellar of their new house. She soon discovers there is an ancient and powerful entity controlling their home that she will have to face or risk losing her family’s souls forever.

Starring: Eoin Macken, Elisha Cuthbert, Dylan Fitzmaurice Brady

Genre: Horror (PG13)

The Last Victim

This Neo Western thriller set in the American southwest and follows Sheriff Hickey who is trying to solve the worst case he has seen in his small town. It is most likely caused by a violent local gang led by a fearsome criminal.

Starring: Ron Perlman, Ralph Ineson, Ali Larter

Genre: Action (15+)

Vendetta

When his daughter is brutally murdered and legal justice looks unlikely, William Duncan takes the law into his own hands, setting out on a quest for retribution. After killing the street thug who was directly responsible for her death, he finds himself in the middle of a war with the thug’s brother, Rory Fetter and his gang, who are equally hell-bent on getting even for their fallen member. What ensues is a tense back-and-forth game of one man’s thirst for vengeance over another.

Starring: Mike Tyson, Bruce Willis, Thed Rossi

Genre: Action (PG15)

