This marks the homegrown brand’s third branch in the city…

Parkour DXB, the largest parkour academy in the Middle East, will be up and running in a brand-new location at Circle Mall, JVC from June. Co-founded in 2016 by passionate parkour coach Chris Sotiriou, Parkour DXB curates and creates academy curricula for young people aged three years and up.

Students learn the art of parkour in a safe and fully supervised environment, to overcome obstacles using movements such as jumping, vaulting, climbing and swinging.

What’s inside?

The latest academy is located on the 2nd floor of JVC’s newest and most exciting neighbourhood mall. It occupies 5,500sqft, and features a range of specialist and custom-built parkour obstacles and equipment. All courses and experiences are delivered by a hand-picked team of active parkour practitioners, who have each had their lives improved by the practice and wish to share this with others.

“We are very excited to be opening our third parkour facility in JVC,” said Chris Sotiriou, co-founder of Parkour DXB. “What began as an impromptu class in the park seven years ago has grown to having over 30 full-time team members, 1,000 students per week and a total 19,000sqft of parkour facilities across the city, meaning that we are well on our way to becoming the largest parkour academy in the world. It’s a huge achievement for parkour and Parkour DXB, and tangible affirmation that parkour is not only accessible, but it is a real, educational sport.”

Courses and programmes

Parkour programmes are available to book online and start from Dhs105 per person, per class. Designed for children of all ability levels, programmes fall into four categories: Academy Curriculum (catering to students aged 5 to 18 years following a 12- to 15-week programme during school terms and summer holidays); Wallabies (for young parkour enthusiasts aged three to five years); Camps (typically one full week, three hours a day covering all core techniques); and Wallabies Camp (for younger students, mixing parkour with arts, sing-alongs and games).

2nd floor, Circle Mall, Jumeirah Village Circle, Dubai, daily 10am to 10pm. Tel: (800) 727 5687. parkour.ae