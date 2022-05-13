The UAE is so photogenic…

This week during our hunt for ‘Photos of the week’ on the ‘Gram, we found a number of amazing shots that show off the city, sunset shots, skyline clicks and more.

Life in the Old city

Life in the Old city

The alleyways of Al Fahidi Historial District hold many secrets

The alleyways of Al Fahidi Historial District hold many secrets

The Instagrammable Dubai Frame in Zabeel Park

The Instagrammable Dubai Frame in Zabeel Park

Sheikh Zayed Road

Sheikh Zayed Road

Impressive Downtown Dubai

Impressive Downtown Dubai

What a view

What a view

Snapped up in Citywalk

Snapped up in Citywalk

Palm Jumeirah with Atlantis, The Royal Dubai

Palm Jumeirah with Atlantis, The Royal Dubai

Sunset over the Palm

Sunset over the Palm

Sunset over the Abu Dhabi mangroves

Sunset over the Abu Dhabi mangroves

Abu Dhabi Grand Mosque

Abu Dhabi Grand Mosque

Cool capture of Etihad Towers

Cool capture of Etihad Towers

Instagrammable Khorfakkan

Instagrammable Khorfakkan

Sharjah Gold Souq

Sharjah Gold Souq

