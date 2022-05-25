Sponsored: Can the beloved comedian conquer his fear of roller coasters..?

Following Yas Island’s recent announcement that Kevin Hart has been appointed as the very first Chief Island Officer, the arena-filling stand-up comedian has been spotted touring the island’s many award-winning attractions that fall under his jurisdiction. For, you know, strictly professional reasons only.

There’s just been one small triffling issue, Kevin is terrified of rollercoasters and as we know, Yas Island has some absolute monsters.

Ferrari World Abu Dhabi for example is home to a pair of record-breaking, cheek-jangling, scream-coaxing roller-coasters and one of them, Formula Rossa, just happens to hold the Guinness World Record for the World’s Fastest Rollercoaster — clocking in with a blistering max speed of 240 km/h and traveling 52 meters into the sky in just 4.9 seconds.

It was time, it seems, for the funny man to go Hart, or go home.

As you can see in the clip below, he did go Hart. In a manner of speaking. He did get on the Formula Rossa coaster (even after he found out the ride’s eye-watering stats), fulfilling the obligations of his Chief Island Officer status. There were tears however — and despite the Hollywood actor’s impassioned plea that they were in fact tears of joy, we strongly suspect otherwise.

There were some fashion and safety wins along the way, with Kevin pioneering an internet-breaking safety accessory known as ‘The Hartbreaker’.

If, like us, you can’t wait to see what the funny man is up to next — you’ll need to keep your eyes on the Yas Island social channels via Facebook, Instagram and YouTube, where Kevin will be posting regular video updates detailing his epic Yas adventures, as he attempts to ‘Hartify’ the island. We have know idea what that means, but we’re down for it.

