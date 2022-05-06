Sponsored: It’s a stylish setting for a decadent weekend feast…

As the brunch bunch move indoors for the summer, Mimi Kakushi is the perfect spot to enjoy fine fare and master mixology in a stunning setting. Running its weekend brunch every Saturday and Sunday, Mimi Kakushi invites guests to step back in time to 1920s Osaka at the Restaurant Village of Four Seasons Resort Dubai.

If you’ve not visited before, you’re in for a visual treat. The space has been designed with the perfect blend of oriental art deco, with many Japanese influences, and a modern sophistication centred around not a specific woman, but a hair style.

Mimi Kakushi translates to ‘covering ears’ denoting a short bob haircut popular with stylish fashionistas of the time. Redefining what it meant to be chic, the iconic style is noted a unique turning point in 1922.

On the menu, you’ll find all of Mimi Kakushi’s most beloved dishes. Offering three-hour packages between 12pm and 4pm, citrus salt edamame and picked yuzu daikon will accompany you from the get-go as you prepare for the feast that lies ahead. Next up you’ll see the table filled with beef tataki with truffle ponzu, seaweed salad, sushi and sashimi. Next come the hot starters featuring black cod and prawn gyoza with a citrus miso sauce, crisp vegetable tempura, Kushi Angus beef and yakitori chicken thigh with sweet soy.

If Asian cuisine is one of your favourites, you’ll struggle to choose between the main courses. There’s marinated black cod with citrus miso sauce, as well as grilled salmon with green chili sauce, glazed corn-fed baby chicken, sesame sweet garlic grilled Angus fillet and wild seasonal mushrooms with umami-laden seaweed butter.

Finally, save space for Mimi Kakushi’s selection of desserts and we promise you’ll have no regrets.

Mimi Kakushi, Four Seasons Resort Dubai, Jumeirah, brunch 12pm to 4pm, three-hour packages available, Saturday and Sunday, Dhs395 soft, Dhs545 house, Dhs695 Champagne. Tel: (0)4 379 4811. @mimikakushi