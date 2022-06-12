Bring on the weekend…

Dubai, get ready for a fun-filled weekend. Whether you want to mark What’s On’s birthday or Queen Elizabeth II’s reign, it’s a weekend for celebrations. You are spoilt with deals on waterparks and whisky tasting. Plus, if you want to go full kitsch, S Club will show you how. Here are the best things to do in Dubai this weekend.

Friday 3 June

Reach for the stars with S Club at Bongo Bingo

While it might not be the magnificent seven, Tina Barrett, Bradley McIntosh and S Club Juniors’ member Stacey McClean will be coming together to perform at Bongo Bingo. If you were a nineties kid, this will – well – bring it all back.

Bongo Bingo, Asateer Tend, Atlantis Palm, Dubai, Dhs150, Jun 3. dubai.platinumlist.net

Take the girls to Laguna Waterpark

You’ll be feeling like a big kid when you head to Laguna Waterpark. The family friendly destination’s ladies night is back, and it offers an all you can eat and drink deal from 7pm to midnight for Dhs250. The entry includes access to the rides. If you book 48 hours in advance, it will only cost you Dhs220.

Laguna Waterpark, La Mer, Jumeirah, Jumeirah 1, Dubai, from Dhs220, Fri 7pm to midnight. Tel: 800 7699. lagunawaterpark.com

Sip your way through a whisky pairing night with Vikas Khanna

We are raising a glass to this special offer. While it’s a little out from central Dubai, this is worth the trip to Jebel Ali. For one night only, you can indulge in the Glenfiddich Single Malt Pairing Night at Kinara by Vikas Khanna. Guests can enjoy a four-course menu, which is paired with the single malt scotch whisky.

JA Lake View Hotel, JA The Resort, Exit 13, Dubai Jun 3 7.30pm. Tel: (0)4 814 5555. jaresortshotels.com

Join a singles night at Haus of Vo

If you’re bored of swiping, then put this event on your radar. Haus of Vo is hosting a special singles night with a difference. The intimate supper club, which takes place in your host Madame Vo’s home, is a fun way to meet new people. Get in touch with the organiser on Instagram and send your gender, age and top three interests.

Haus of Vo, Jun 3 8pm. @hausofvo

Watch DJ Marc DePulse play at B018.DXB

The beat goes on at B018.DXB. The club is welcoming the German DJ Marc DePulse, as part of his world tour. This is your chance to party the night away with the DJ, as he will soon be releasing his album Together Alone. The gig will be taking place in The Main Room, a bunker-like club, which is well-known for welcoming DJs.

B018.DXB, Media One Hotel, Al Sufouh, Dubai, Jun 3 10pm. Tel: (0)50 423 0018. @b018.dxb

Saturday 4 June

Celebrate What’s On’s birthday with a burger

To celebrate 43 years in the region, we have created the Slaw X What’s On birthday burger – a glorious mess of plucky fried chicken, special Oh Yeah!, homemade peanut butter sauce and vanilla ice cream, topped with a lollipop stick and candy floss. The burger is available in the Jumeirah branch, Hessa Street and a soon to be announced third location. Happy birthday to us.

Al Hudaiba Road, Jumeirah, Jumeirah 1, Dubai, Sun to Thu 11am to 1am, Fri to Sat 11am to 2am. Tel: (0)4 547 6777. houseofslaw.com

Shop for South Asian fashion at the SoPritti exhibition

If you know your sarees from your lenghas, then you’ll be excited to hear that SoPritti exhibition is returning to Dubai. The shopping experience brings together South Asian designers from India and Pakistan – like Rina Dhaka, Pallavi Puri – who will showcases fashion, jewellery and accessories.

SoPritti, Swissôtel Al Murooj, Al Mustaqbal Street, Trade Centre, Dubai, free, Jun 4 10.30am to 8pm. Tel: (0)55 676 7629. facebook.com/sopritti

Catch a classic movie at Paramount Pictures

Lights, camera, classics. Top Gun, Breakfast at Tiffany’s and The Godfather are just some of the old movies you can watch for free at Paramount Pictures. The studio is celebrating its whopping 110th anniversary, so is feeling generous. The ticket includes popcorn and water, but if you are feeling a little extra, order from the a la carte menu.

Paramount Screening Room, Paramount Hotel Dubai, Business Bay, Dubai, free, Sat and Sun 4pm and 7pm. Tel: (0)4 246 6666. paramounthotelsdubai.com

Indulge in an evening brunch at Sola at Raffles The Palm

Jazz lovers should check out the new evening brunch at Sola at Raffles The Palm. The bar hosts live performances from Lady J Trio, and includes everything from Nina Simone to a jazz-y take on modern songs from Justin Timberlake and Pharrell Williams. The menu includes free flowing cocktails, wine, spirits and Asian and Mediterranean dishes. Just make sure to request a table in the middle of the venue, so you have a prime position for the show.

Sola, Raffles The Palm, West Cresent Palm, Jumeirah, Dubai, Dhs449. Tel: (0)4 248 8888. rafflesthepalmdubai.com

Sunday 5 June

Mark the Queen’s Jubilee at Armani Hotel Dubai

Armani Hotel Dubai is waving the Union Jack and going Brit-tastic to mark the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee. Queen Elizabeth II is the first British sovereign to celebrate 70 years on the throne, so whether you’re British or not, you’re welcome to join the fun. Enjoy a full English breakfast, afternoon tea, Pimms and more delights from England.

Armani Hotel Dubai, Burj Khalifa, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Blvd, Downtown Dubai, Dubai, Jun 2 to 5. Tel: (0)4 888 3666. armanihoteldubai.com

Join The Lunch Club at Mina Brasserie

If you’re after a sophisticated lunch rather than a messy brunch, then visit Mina Brasserie’s The Lunch Club. Take your pick from a two (Dhs120) or three-course (Dhs140) lunch, which includes dishes by the award-winning chef Michael Mina. The lunch takes place in the elegant restaurant and with a backdrop of jazz music.

Mina Brasserie, Four Seasons Hotel DIFC, Building 9, Unit GV09, Level GF Gate Village, Dubai, from Dhs120, midday to 3pm. Tel: (0)4 506 0100. minabrasserie.com

Dive into 25Hours Hotel One Central’s new pool party

Cool Runnings, the new pool party at 25Hours Hotel One Central, is ready to make a splash. The rooftop party has views across Dubai, and serves up Caribbean-inspired treats, from beef patties to rum cocktails. Boogie away to DJ Crown Prince & Friends who will be spinning reggae and afrobeats and watch the sunset.

25Hours Hotel One Central, Trade Center Street, Trade Centre, Trade Centre 2, Dubai, Sun 2pm to 8pm. Tel: (0)56 508 9855. 25hours-hotels.com

