The burger maestros at Black Tap have joined forces with iconic American auto brand Cadillac to create a special menu. Eat it and win… simple as that

Black Tap gets the most attention for its over-the-top CrazyShakes and creative burger specials that change by the month, but this one in particular has upped the fun in your favour.

The burger and shake legends have teamed up with American automaker Cadillac and introduced the Cadillac CrazyShake and Cadillac Burger in select branches within the UAE. In celebration of its limited-time collaboration (which ends on June 30), those who go big and order either item will be in with a chance of winning a trip to the Big Apple.

In the name of good food journalism, we headed down to check out these two beastly offerings, and can resolutely confirm their All-American might. The Cadillac Burger (Dhs149) features a juicy piece of prime beef fillet steak customised with a rich, creamy truffle-mushroom sauce, piles of golden shredded crispy potatoes, spring onions, finely grated parmesan cheese, truffle aioli and a generous showering of fresh black truffle.

The shake (Dhs69), meanwhile, is bejeweled in blue and white chocolate balls and filled with a creamy black chocolate cream, topped with a Cadillac-emblazoned cookie, chocolate mallow pie, whirls of whipped cream, pretzels, and a red maraschino cherry.

Every diner who partakes in the All-American foodie dream will be entered into a competition courtesy of Black Tap and Cadillac. This fantastic prize includes return flights to New York City from the UAE for two adults, plus three nights’ accommodation at Sofitel New York and dinner at the famous Black Tap Soho restaurant. If that’s not enough, the lucky winners will be driven around the city in a Cadillac by a dedicated chauffeur throughout the duration of their stay.

The limited-time Cadillac menu is available at Mamsha Al Saadiyat in Abu Dhabi, Dubai Mall, Mall of the Emirates and Rixos Premium JBR until June 30. Get yours now…

For more info, visit @blacktapdubai or @blacktapad. Terms and Conditions apply.