Sponsored: The award-winning burger joint has just launched its second Abu Dhabi location…

Fresh from a well-earned ‘Best Burger’ award at the Deliveroo Restaurant Awards UAE, Five Guys has just launched its 12th store in the UAE and second in Abu Dhabi.

And we couldn’t be more excited for it. It’s all about their best-in-class, freshly prepared, twice-cooked, skin-on fries (also available Cajun style) — giving the potato that *shivers with delight* steep, authentic flavour.

Meating people

It’s also about their highly-customisable burgers too. There are apparently 250,000 possible burger and toppings combinations available at Five Guys, and we can’t be the only people that quietly whispered ‘challenge accepted’ on hearing that fact. Brace yourself if you’re keen on joining us in the unofficial burger chomping challenge though — it has been estimated that it would take 684 years just to try them all.

Bringing all the boys (and girls) to their yard

And it’s about their milkshakes too, made from fresh fruit with as many as 40,000 different flavour combinations. There are the buns themselves — firm, satisfying and made using a closely guarded secret recipe; or you can go bunless in celebration of the carbless keto lifestyle (swapping out the bread for a lettuce wrap or bowl); there’s the fact you get free refills on in-store soda orders; the grilled-cheese, this is your kindly reminder that the brand does an absolutely banging line in grilled-cheese sandwiches; hot dogs too and of course, that covetous, crave-worthy, secret sauce.

See you there

And if all this celebration of Five Guys awesomeness has got you hungry for some A-grade eating, the fact that they have stores across the country, means you’re never too far away from a Five Guys feed.

This newest location can be found on level two of The Galleria Al Maryah Island, near to the cinema.

When asked about the launch of this latest star on the Five Guys map, Sudhin Siva, VP, Commercial Operations, of Shamal Holding team said, “We are excited to see the doors open for our second outlet in Abu Dhabi and our 12th in the UAE at The Galleria Al Maryah Island.”

“We are delighted to be able to serve our fans across Abu Dhabi at this all-new location and will continue to seek new opportunities for growth across the UAE. We look forward to sharing the Five Guys experience with more people and expanding our community in the country.”

In addition to The Galleria Al Maryah Island, you can find Five Guys at Abu Dhabi Marina Mall, Jumeirah Beach Residences, City Walk, Dubai Festival City Mall, Dubai Marina Mall, La Mer, The Dubai Mall, Mirdif City Centre, Dubai Hills Mall and most recently — Nakheel Mall on Palm Jumeirah.

The Galleria Al Maryah Island, daily 10am to midnight. @fiveguysuae

Images: Provided